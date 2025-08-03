Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title
Altus Motorsports BLU CRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner completed her sweep of the Women’s division with a Moto 3 victory and secured the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National title in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, but this time around, she had a different challenger in second in Mayla Herrick.
Turner had unfinished business in the Loretta’s. As the defending Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) champion, no one questioned her skill; however, she had failed to secure a divisional championship in the biggest event of amateur racing. Turner won each moto with dominant gaps over second place. Her victory over Herrick was 41.734 seconds as the eventual runner-up finisher worked her way through a determined field.
Turner’s overall strength was highlighted by a 19th-place finish earlier in the day in the 250 B Limited class that is dominated by male riders.
Herrick had a modest start in fifth. It took three laps to get into podium contention and another couple of trips around the circuit to move around Kyleigh Stallings into second. The lead was out of the question by that point, with Turner more than 30 seconds ahead, but Herrick matched the leader’s pace during the next three laps before losing significant ground on the final lap.
Herrick’s second-place finish on Saturday, combined with fourth-place results in the first two motos, placed her third overall in the divisional standings by a tiebreaker over Jordan Jarvis.
Stallings swept the podium with second-place finishes in Motos 1 and 2, plus her third-place finish on Saturday. For half of Moto 3, it appeared she might finish second for the third time, and rode in that position until Lap 5.
Stallings and Turner will leave Tennessee and head to Indiana for the resumption of the WMX Championship next weekend.
Fourth-place finisher Jarvis will join them at Ironman Raceway. She came up one position short of also sweeping the podium.
Five was the operative number for Mila Baltyk, who finished fifth in Moto1, Moto 3, and in the overall standings. Baltyk’s other finish during the week was sixth in Moto 2.
Women Moto 3 Results
- Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha
- Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., KTM
- Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki
- Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha
- Mila Baltyk, Brooksville, Fla., Yamaha
- Nanami Honda, Japan, Yamaha
- Isla Phillips, St. George, Utah, Husqvarna
- Katelyn Harris, Willow Grove, Pa., Yamaha’
- Callie Sutton, Evansville, Ind., KTM
- Shelbie Brittain, Midland, Texas, Yamaha
