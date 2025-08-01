Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2
Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman won his third moto of the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National by holding off Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in Moto 2 of the 250 Pro Sport division.
After winning the first two motos of his campaign, Temmerman executed his worst start and completed Lap 1 in third. Early-race speed has been the trademark of Temmerman so far in 2025, but in his second race on Wednesday, it took until Lap 5 for him to post his fastest lap of the afternoon of 1:54.101; that was also the fastest lap of the moto, giving him a sweep of fast times in addition to his winning streak.
More importantly, the fast lap allowed him to leapfrog his teammate Landen Gordon and Kade Johnson to take the lead.
Gordon earned the holeshot with Temmerman alongside him, but Johnson was the rider who made the most of the first lap and emerged as the leader. He held the top spot until Lap 5 when Gordon passed Johnson and Temmerman passed them both.
Once in the lead, Temmerman maintained control of the race and cruised to a 7.4-second lead.
The Visalia, California, native moved to 3-0 on the week with consecutive 250 Pro Sports wins entering the third and deciding moto, which will be held on Friday.
Temmerman’s 1-1 results in the first two motos easily outpaced Gibson’s 3-2 and Gordon’s 2-4.
Johnson held on for the final podium spot in Moto 2, but coupled with a seventh-place finish in Moto 1, he is a distant fifth in the standings.
Fourth-place Gordon and Landon Hartz rounded out the top five.
250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Results
- Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki
- Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna
- Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha
- Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki
- Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha
- Luke Fauser, Midland, Penn., KTM
- Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna
- Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas
- Alvin Hillan, Visalia, Calif., Honda
- Gavin Betts, Clifton Park, NY, Yamaha
Loretta Lynn’s News
Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta’s
WMX leader, Lachlan Turner, wins first Women’s moto
Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1
Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025
More SuperMotocross News
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
KTM AG returns to full production
Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results
Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal
Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season