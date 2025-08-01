Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2

Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman won his third moto of the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National by holding off Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in Moto 2 of the 250 Pro Sport division.

After winning the first two motos of his campaign, Temmerman executed his worst start and completed Lap 1 in third. Early-race speed has been the trademark of Temmerman so far in 2025, but in his second race on Wednesday, it took until Lap 5 for him to post his fastest lap of the afternoon of 1:54.101; that was also the fastest lap of the moto, giving him a sweep of fast times in addition to his winning streak.

Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta Lynn’s National Enzo Temmerman won his second consecutive race as he sets his sights on sweeping two of the Loretta Lynn’s premier classes.

More importantly, the fast lap allowed him to leapfrog his teammate Landen Gordon and Kade Johnson to take the lead.

Gordon earned the holeshot with Temmerman alongside him, but Johnson was the rider who made the most of the first lap and emerged as the leader. He held the top spot until Lap 5 when Gordon passed Johnson and Temmerman passed them both.

Once in the lead, Temmerman maintained control of the race and cruised to a 7.4-second lead.

The Visalia, California, native moved to 3-0 on the week with consecutive 250 Pro Sports wins entering the third and deciding moto, which will be held on Friday.

Temmerman’s 1-1 results in the first two motos easily outpaced Gibson’s 3-2 and Gordon’s 2-4.

Johnson held on for the final podium spot in Moto 2, but coupled with a seventh-place finish in Moto 1, he is a distant fifth in the standings.

Fourth-place Gordon and Landon Hartz rounded out the top five.

250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Results



Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha Luke Fauser, Midland, Penn., KTM Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas Alvin Hillan, Visalia, Calif., Honda Gavin Betts, Clifton Park, NY, Yamaha

