Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta Lynn’s National

For the second consecutive race, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman and Diesel Thomas battled at the start of a moto, with Temmerman emerging victorious over Landen Gordon in Moto 1 of the Open Pro Sports division of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National.

As with Temmerman’s 250 Pro Sport victory on Tuesday, the key to success was early speed. He won the holeshot, momentarily lost the lead to Diesel Thomas, and then posted the fastest overall lap during his third trip around the circuit to amass a nine-second lead over Thomas. Once in the lead, he settled into a comfortable pace and let the drama unfold behind him.

WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) leader Lachlan Turner led the 10-lap Women’s Moto 1 at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals to begin her quest for a first Women’s divisional title.

Gordon overcame a modest start that saw him fifth at the end of Lap 1, climbing to third on Lap 5 and assuming the runner-up position on Lap 10.

Gordon maintained Temmerman’s pace and took the checkered flag 8.4 seconds behind his teammate.

Altus Motorsports BLU CRU Yamaha’s Kade Johnson was fourth, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in fifth.

Moto 2 for Open Pro Sport is scheduled for Thursday.

Open Pro Sport Moto 1 Results



Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Nebraska, Husqvarna Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Husqvarna Andrew Short, Smithville, Texas, KTM Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha

