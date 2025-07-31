Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta Lynn’s National
For the second consecutive race, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman and Diesel Thomas battled at the start of a moto, with Temmerman emerging victorious over Landen Gordon in Moto 1 of the Open Pro Sports division of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National.
As with Temmerman’s 250 Pro Sport victory on Tuesday, the key to success was early speed. He won the holeshot, momentarily lost the lead to Diesel Thomas, and then posted the fastest overall lap during his third trip around the circuit to amass a nine-second lead over Thomas. Once in the lead, he settled into a comfortable pace and let the drama unfold behind him.
Gordon overcame a modest start that saw him fifth at the end of Lap 1, climbing to third on Lap 5 and assuming the runner-up position on Lap 10.
Gordon maintained Temmerman’s pace and took the checkered flag 8.4 seconds behind his teammate.
Altus Motorsports BLU CRU Yamaha’s Kade Johnson was fourth, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in fifth.
Moto 2 for Open Pro Sport is scheduled for Thursday.
Open Pro Sport Moto 1 Results
- Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki
- Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki
- Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Nebraska, Husqvarna
- Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha
- Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna
- Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM
- Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas
- Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Husqvarna
- Andrew Short, Smithville, Texas, KTM
- Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha
More Loretta Lynn’s News
WMX leader, Lachlan Turner, wins first Women’s moto
Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1
Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025
More SuperMotocross News
KTM AG returns to full production
Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results
Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal
Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season