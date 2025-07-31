 Skip navigation
Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta Lynn’s National

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 31, 2025 03:45 PM

For the second consecutive race, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman and Diesel Thomas battled at the start of a moto, with Temmerman emerging victorious over Landen Gordon in Moto 1 of the Open Pro Sports division of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National.

As with Temmerman’s 250 Pro Sport victory on Tuesday, the key to success was early speed. He won the holeshot, momentarily lost the lead to Diesel Thomas, and then posted the fastest overall lap during his third trip around the circuit to amass a nine-second lead over Thomas. Once in the lead, he settled into a comfortable pace and let the drama unfold behind him.

Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 2 Lachlan Turner.jpg
WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) leader Lachlan Turner led the 10-lap Women’s Moto 1 at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals to begin her quest for a first Women’s divisional title.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Gordon overcame a modest start that saw him fifth at the end of Lap 1, climbing to third on Lap 5 and assuming the runner-up position on Lap 10.

Gordon maintained Temmerman’s pace and took the checkered flag 8.4 seconds behind his teammate.

Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 1 Enzo Timmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman wins 250 Pro Sports Moto 1, starts strong in Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
Enzo Temmerman won one SMX Next round in Supercross and scored two top-20s this summer in Pro Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Altus Motorsports BLU CRU Yamaha’s Kade Johnson was fourth, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in fifth.

Moto 2 for Open Pro Sport is scheduled for Thursday.

Open Pro Sport Moto 1 Results

  1. Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki
  2. Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki
  3. Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Nebraska, Husqvarna
  4. Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha
  5. Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna
  6. Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM
  7. Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas
  8. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Husqvarna
  9. Andrew Short, Smithville, Texas, KTM
  10. Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha

