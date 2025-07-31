 Skip navigation
Top News

Prefontaine Classic
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info
2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet
How to watch Noah Lyles at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info
Maddy Siegrist
Maddy Siegrist set to return for Wings after missing 17 games with knee fracture

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals

  By
  Dan Beaver,
Published July 31, 2025 12:46 PM

Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) leader Lachlan Turner led the 10-lap Women’s Moto 1 at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals to begin her quest for a first Women’s divisional title.

Despite failing to win the Women’s division in the prestigious event, Turner is the reigning Girls champion. More impressively, she won last year’s WMX title in the first year of the series’ return.

The only thing keeping the day from being perfect on Wednesday at the Loretta’s was Turner’s failure to get the holeshot. That honor went to Jaelyn Wishon, who retired with two laps remaining to finish 40th.

Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 1 Enzo Timmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman wins 250 Pro Sports Moto 1, starts strong in Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
Enzo Temmerman won one SMX Next round in Supercross and scored two top-20s this summer in Pro Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
Once in the lead, Turner was never challenged. She had a five-second advantage over the field at the end of the first lap and steadily increased it until she finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Kyleigh Stallings, who is currently fourth in WMX points.

Stallings started the race third behind Turner and Jordan Jarvis, but moved into second on Lap 2. And while Jarvis could not get around Stallings, the two were in close contact throughout the middle of the moto, often separated by one second.

Loretta Lynn's Round 2
Loretta Lynn’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude Kids returns for 2025
Donations range from $12 to $1,638 or greater, so there are sponsorships that match every budget.
  • Dan Beaver
Stallings won the contest and finished in second place. Jarvis rounded out the podium in third.

Fourth-place Mayla Herrick and Mila Baltyk rounded out the top five.

Moto 2 for Women is scheduled for Thursday.

Top-10 Finishers

  1. Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha
  2. Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki
  3. Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha
  4. Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., KTM
  5. Mila Baltyk, Brooksville, Fla., Yamaha
  6. Lilly-Ann Pettus, Hanceville, Ala., Husqvarna
  7. Madison Kazimir, Broad Brook, Conn., Husqvarna
  8. Callie Sutton, Evansville, Ind., KTM
  9. Isla Phillips, St. George, Utah, Husqvarna
  10. Shelbie Brittain, Midland, Texas, Yamaha

