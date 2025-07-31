WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals

Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) leader Lachlan Turner led the 10-lap Women’s Moto 1 at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals to begin her quest for a first Women’s divisional title.

Despite failing to win the Women’s division in the prestigious event, Turner is the reigning Girls champion. More impressively, she won last year’s WMX title in the first year of the series’ return.

The only thing keeping the day from being perfect on Wednesday at the Loretta’s was Turner’s failure to get the holeshot. That honor went to Jaelyn Wishon, who retired with two laps remaining to finish 40th.

Once in the lead, Turner was never challenged. She had a five-second advantage over the field at the end of the first lap and steadily increased it until she finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Kyleigh Stallings, who is currently fourth in WMX points.

Stallings started the race third behind Turner and Jordan Jarvis, but moved into second on Lap 2. And while Jarvis could not get around Stallings, the two were in close contact throughout the middle of the moto, often separated by one second.

Stallings won the contest and finished in second place. Jarvis rounded out the podium in third.

Fourth-place Mayla Herrick and Mila Baltyk rounded out the top five.

Moto 2 for Women is scheduled for Thursday.

Top-10 Finishers



Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., KTM Mila Baltyk, Brooksville, Fla., Yamaha Lilly-Ann Pettus, Hanceville, Ala., Husqvarna Madison Kazimir, Broad Brook, Conn., Husqvarna Callie Sutton, Evansville, Ind., KTM Isla Phillips, St. George, Utah, Husqvarna Shelbie Brittain, Midland, Texas, Yamaha

More SuperMotocross News

Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1

KTM AG returns to full production

Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031

Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025

Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal

Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season

