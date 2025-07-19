Haiden Deegan wins Washougal 250 Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Haiden Deegan collided with Ryder DiFrancesco on Lap 2 but maintained his balance, assumed the lead, and held it until the checkers waved over Moto 1 of the 2025 Washougal (Washington) National.

Deegan slotted into third during the opening laps and watched as the holeshot winner, Jalek Swoll, and then DiFrancesco crashed.

“I still have some pain out there (after my RedBud crash), but I just grit my teeth and send it because that’s what Pro Motocross is and I have to live up to my last name as well,” Deegan told NBC Sports’ Jason Thomas. Haiden is the son of freestyle motorcycle rider Brian Deegan.

In the first half of the race, Deegan managed his pace to allow Jo Shimoda to close the gap to under one second before finding additional speed to beat the Honda rider by 4.6 seconds.

“My starts are not bad; speed’s not bad,” Shimoda told Will Christien. “I just have to attack harder, just send it in there.”

The fastest qualifier, Garrett Marchbanks, overcame a poor start to climb into the final podium spot as time ran off the clock.

“It’s nice to be up here on the podium and actually get a podium speech,” Marchbanks said. “It felt good all day. I felt the speed was there today, if we could get the start and clean some things up, we’ll be right up there.”

Marchbanks’ move denied Dilan Schwartz his first career podium. He finished fourth.

Austin Forkner held off a fierce charge from his teammate Jordon Smith to secure the fifth-place spot.

Early leader DiFrancesco finished 11th. Swoll retired after his crash.

Garrett Marchbanks earned the fastest time for his first since 2019 earlier in the day.

Jalek Swoll earned the holeshot

Swoll crashed on Lap 2 and is slow to rise

Ryder DiFrancesco assumed the lead.

DiFrancesco and Deegan collided mid-air on Lap 2.

Deegan assumed the lead.

Austin Forkner and Triumph moved into fifth on Lap 11.

After a poor start, Marchbanks assumed the final podium spot on Lap 12.

Haiden Deegan was only sixth quickest in qualification.

Jalek Swoll grabbed the holeshot with Ryder DiFrancesco slotting into second.

Deegan got a great start and is third on Lap 1.

Swoll went down hard on Lap 1 and was slow to rise. That handed the lead to DiFrancesco with Deegan moving up to second.

Jo Shimoda grabbed the final podium spot.

DiFrancesco and Deegan collided mid-air on Lap 2. DiFrancesco hit the ground, while Deegan stayed upright and took the lead.

Shimoda was up to second with Dilan Schwartz taking over third.

DiFrancesco fell to 11th.

Garrett Marchbanks overcame a poor start to move into fourth on Lap 6. Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five.

Shimoda closed the gap to under one second on Lap 6.

Deegan stretched the gap to 3.2 seconds on Lap 8. He was managing the gap, allowing Shimoda to close.

Austin Forkner passed Vohland on Lap 11 to put Triumph back in the top five.

Marchbanks climbed to fourth with three minutes on the clock and is challenging Schwartz for the podium.

Marchbanks took the position on Lap 12, denying Schwartz his first career podium.

