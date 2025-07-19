 Skip navigation
2025 Washougal Motocross 250 Qualification: Garrett Marchbanks paces Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 19, 2025 12:04 PM

Garrett Marchbanks paced the 250 class in the first qualification session at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington with a lap of 2:15.421.

Looking for redemption from last week’s Moto 1 at Spring Creek, Jo Shimoda (2:15.715) found his speed toward the end of the session and jumped to second on the chart.

The rider Shimoda, indeed the entire field, needs to catch is Haiden Deegan (2:16.034) in third.

Ryder DiFrancesco (2:16.253) has been showing speed in recent qualifications. He posted the fastest lap at RedBud two weeks ago and was fourth on the Q1 chart in Washougal.

Dilan Schwartz (217.010) rounded out the top five.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
2025 Washougal Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence up more than 1.5 seconds in Q1
Jett Lawrence is not always the fastest qualifier, but when he is, the field notices.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

