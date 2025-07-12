 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three - The Renaissance Club
A renewed Rory McIlroy? Certainly seems so after he grabs share of Scottish lead
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen wins Cup pole at Sonoma

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_vincecarterintv_250712.jpg
Carter enjoying NBA player representation at ACC
nbc_cyc_btpstg8seg3_250712.jpg
Sprinters will ‘flex their muscles’ on Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeremy Martin holeshots again, leads at Spring Creek Moto 2 halfway mark

  By
  Dan Beaver,
Published July 12, 2025 04:24 PM

Bookmark this page for live updates.

  • Jeremy Martin earns the holeshot in Moto 2 to sweep.
  • Tom Vialle crashed on Lap 1 and was slow to rise.
  • Martin led the first lap — the 10th rider to lead in 250s.
  • Jo Shimoda took the lead on Lap 2.
  • Deegan moved up to fourth on Lap 5.
  • Shimoda rides off course on Lap 6; Martin reassumes lead.
  • Tom Vialle retires with first lap crash damage.
  • Deegan moved into third on Lap 7.
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Jeremy Martin 01.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins intense Moto 1 Spring Creek battle over Jo Shimoda
Jeremy Martin will go out on a high note after holeshotting Moto 1 and standing on the podium.
  Dan Beaver
In-Race Notes

Jeremy Martin won the holeshot in both motos of his final Nationals.

Martin held onto the lead through Lap 1. He’s the 10th leader of 2025.

Haiden Deegan had a slow start but managed to run just outside the top five.

Mikkel Haarup and Jalek Swoll ran well in the opening laps to circle third and fourth.

Deegan moved around Swoll for fourth on Lap 5. He is 5.4 seconds behind Shimoda.

Shimoda rode off course and waved frantically to his mechanics on Lap 5. Martin reassumes the lead. Shimoda seemed to have brake issues.

Deegan moved into third on Lap 7, closed on Shimoda and momentarily rode off course. As they ran, Deegan had the overall lead.

Mikell Haarup passed Shimoda on Lap 8 and then fourth to Swoll one lap later.

Haarup in third, Swoll in fourth, and Jordon Smith in sixth are showing strong for Triumph.

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
Spring Creek is one of two tracks on which Haiden Deegan has not yet won and he’s determined to change that in 2025.
  Dan Beaver
