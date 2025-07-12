Jeremy Martin holeshots again, leads at Spring Creek Moto 2 halfway mark

Bookmark this page for live updates.

Jeremy Martin earns the holeshot in Moto 2 to sweep.

Tom Vialle crashed on Lap 1 and was slow to rise.

Martin led the first lap — the 10th rider to lead in 250s.

Jo Shimoda took the lead on Lap 2.

Deegan moved up to fourth on Lap 5.

Shimoda rides off course on Lap 6; Martin reassumes lead.

Tom Vialle retires with first lap crash damage.

Deegan moved into third on Lap 7.

In-Race Notes

Jeremy Martin won the holeshot in both motos of his final Nationals.

Martin held onto the lead through Lap 1. He’s the 10th leader of 2025.

Haiden Deegan had a slow start but managed to run just outside the top five.

Mikkel Haarup and Jalek Swoll ran well in the opening laps to circle third and fourth.

Deegan moved around Swoll for fourth on Lap 5. He is 5.4 seconds behind Shimoda.

Shimoda rode off course and waved frantically to his mechanics on Lap 5. Martin reassumes the lead. Shimoda seemed to have brake issues.

Deegan moved into third on Lap 7, closed on Shimoda and momentarily rode off course. As they ran, Deegan had the overall lead.

Mikell Haarup passed Shimoda on Lap 8 and then fourth to Swoll one lap later.

Haarup in third, Swoll in fourth, and Jordon Smith in sixth are showing strong for Triumph.

