Loretta Lynn’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude Kids returns for 2025

The SuperMotocross League (SMX), in partnership with Pro Motocross, announced the return of the Loretta Lynn’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude Kids for the 44th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Proceeds will go to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is part of the ongoing Love Moto Stop Cancer initiative that also includes the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the SMX World Championship.

Known as the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship because it is run on Hurricane Mills property once owned by the Country and Western singing icon, this race is the premier event in amateur racing. Over the course of the weekend, which begins Sunday, July 27, 2025, 108 motos will be run in 36 classes of competition. Each of an estimated 1,000 competitors will run in at least three motos during the week ending Saturday August 2, when the class champions will be crowned.

Estimates are that more than 36,000 laps will be run, and each of them will benefit St. Jude. Every racer has the opportunity to register and begin their fundraising journey at the Ranch, where family, friends, and sponsors can contribute to the cause.

“I’m very fortunate to have had the chance to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and have personally engaged with both patients and the selfless team of doctors and hospital staff. To see the work they do firsthand and to hear directly from the families receiving care is incredible and has stuck with me,” said Tim Cotter, Director of Operations, MX Sports. “There is a community at St. Jude and we’re also a community at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. One of the greatest and most rewarding opportunities is when one community can help another in need and that serves as the inspiration for the Lap-a-Thon. To rally our athletes, come together as a community, and provide support to those in need. When it comes down to it, it’s kids helping kids.”

Remote fans can visit the fundraising page on St. Jude’s website to sign up and support the cause and athletes. For a single athlete, each $1 donation per lap will raise up to $12 to $39. If a patron wishes to sponsor an entire class, that could raise up to $504 to $1,638, so there are sponsorships to fit every budget.

In its ninth year of partnership, the SMX League has raised more than $2.5M for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through various annual fundraising campaigns including, the Love Moto Stop Cancer text-to-donate T-shirt campaign, Love Moto Stop Cancer dedicated race, the St. Jude - Supercross online auction, Ken Roczen’s Kickstart for A Cause Bike Giveaway Sweepstakes, and the Rocky Mountain ATV MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

More SuperMotocross News

Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal

Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third

Washougal 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season

Washougal Preview | Betting Guide