Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Washougal: Jett Lawrence loses first season overall

In Round 8 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Round 25 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton did what no other rider has been capable of: He scored more points than Jett Lawrence in a round in which Jett made it to the checkered flag of Moto 2 uninjured.

Sexton returned to the field only three rounds ago after crashing hard in the season-opening round at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. He finished fifth at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, but had some obvious rust that needed to be knocked off.

He was third last week in Spring Creek, but a distant third behind both Lawrence brothers. Those two rounds taught Sexton what he needed for Washougal, however, and Sexton took the lessons to heart. Sexton got a great start in Moto 1 before winning the race. In Moto 2, he showed aggression when required and passed Hunter Lawrence for second after a red flag restart and scored the overall victory with his 1-2.

For Jett, the loss came down to one simple mistake. Chasing Sexton on Lap 7, he tried to cut low and avoid the KTM’s roost, tucking his wheel in the process.

It is unclear whether Jett would have been able to pass Sexton during the next nine laps, but given his Motocross record, Sexton was undoubtedly relieved to have the gap. Lawrence dropped to third with the crash, and he pressured Eli Tomac for several laps before deciding to conserve his energy for Moto 2. Jett won the second race, but the inability to get into second in Moto 1 cost him the two points he needed to win via Motocross’ tiebreaking procedure.

Tomac finished second in Moto 1, 3.4 seconds behind Sexton. He was third in Moto 2 to secure third overall. His demeanor on the podium at the end of the race belied his loss to two other riders. Tomac was happy to have been in sight of the leaders for both 30-minute sessions. He believes the struggles of the past two weeks are behind him, and Tomac can begin to concentrate on gathering momentum for the SMX Playoffs.

Hunter’s eight-race streak of moto podiums was doomed when he got a poor start in the first race in Washougal. He completed Lap 1 in seventh and did not have enough wind in his sails to glide to the top three. Hunter cracked the top five on Lap 6 and posted his fastest lap of the race the next time around, but would not go any further. He was sharper in Moto 2, riding second to his brother until a red flag waved, but was no match for the determination of Sexton and Tomac on the restart. He finished fourth overall with a 5-4.

RJ Hampshire extended his overall top-five streak to three races after finishing fourth in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2. The battle for the top five was intense, with two points separating Hunter in fourth from Justin Cooper in sixth, which underscores the importance of fighting for each position.

Problems continue for the Spanish rider, Jorge Prado. He earned the holeshot in Moto 1 before fading to finish eighth. He was 19th in the second race, contributing to a combined overall result of 14th. Kawasaki Racing announced last week that Jason Anderson will sit out the remainder of the season to focus on his health, allowing the team to concentrate all its efforts on Prado.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 8 at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Washougal (points earners):

1. Chase Sexton, KTM [1-2]

2. Jett Lawrence, Honda [3-1]

3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [2-3]

4. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [5-4]

5. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [4-6]

6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [6-5]

7. Justin Barcia, GasGas [7-7]

8. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [9-10]

9. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [12-9]

10. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [10-11]

11. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [11-12]

12. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [16-8]

13. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [13-14]

14. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [8-19]

15. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [15-15]

16. Romain Pape, Yamaha [19-13]

17. Henry Miller, Yamaha [14-40]

18. Coty Schock, Yamaha [23-16]

19. Max Miller, Kawasaki [21-17]

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda [17-35]

21. John Short, IV, Honda [31-18]

22. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [20-20]

23. Brad West, Yamaha [18-38]

24. Scotty Verhaeghe, Yamaha [24-21]

