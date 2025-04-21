Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at New Jersey, Seth Hammaker wins, takes points lead

Seth Hammaker took the lead from holeshot winner Nate Thrasher on the first circuit and held his advantage for 19 laps to become the first 250 East rider to win multiple races in 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the victory, he broke out of a tie with RJ Hampshire for the points lead with two divisional rounds remaining, one of which is an East / West Showdown in the Salt Lake City finale.

None of the Eastern riders have been perfect, but Hammaker got one of his bad races out of the way early after struggling with his health in the second round in Detroit. He finished well outside the top 10 in 17th. Hammaker also suffered a disappointing finish in the muddy Foxborough, Massachusetts, race, but all of the title contenders struggled that day, and the impact was minimal. Even though Hammaker has a three-point gap to Hampshire and sole possession of the red plate, he knows the advantage can be lost as quickly as it was gained.

Hampshire’s biggest disappointment this season came in the series opener in Tampa, Florida, when he got hung up on a Tuff Blox on the first lap. He finished 18th in that race and was forced to play catch-up for much of the season, but podium finishes in Detroit, Daytona, and Birmingham put him in a position to capitalize on Tom Vialle’s troubles in back-to-back races at Foxborough and Philadelphia. He came into New Jersey with a share of the points lead and could reclaim it with a win in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Hammaker, Hampshire, and Vialle were separated by two points entering MetLife Stadium. They each had a solid run and stood on the podium, but Vialle lost five points in New Jersey and must overcome a seven-point hurdle in the final two races if he wants to defend his 250 East title.

If anyone was prone to discount Cullin Park’s second-place finish in the mud at Foxborough two weeks ago, the Florida native backed it up with a second top-five finish in East Rutherford. He was fourth in the rundown.

For much of the afternoon, it appeared Nate Thrasher would become part of the championship conversation. A win in Birmingham quickly gave way to a pair of sub-10th-place finishes in Foxborough and Philadelphia, and with his fifth-place finish in MetLife Stadium, he has been practically eliminated from consideration. His three top-fives this season have been evenly spaced enough to keep him from gaining momentum.

Thrasher crossed under the checkered flag fourth, but was penalized one position for gaining an advantage while off course.

Austin Forkner was another rider who seemed to make progress. He showed speed in the preliminaries and scored a top-five in his heat. He rode in the top five for most of the Main but fell off the lead lap with two laps remaining and could only match his season-best finish of seventh.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 East Rider Points

250 Combined Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 14 in New Jersey:

1. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki

2. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

3. Tom Vialle, KTM

4. Cullin Park, Honda

5. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha *

6. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

7. Austin Forkner, Triumph

8. Henry Miller, Honda

9. Devin Simonson,

10. Luke Neese, Honda

11. Trevor Colip, Honda

12. Izaih Clark, Honda

13. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki

14. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha

15. Justin Rodbell, Honda

16. Lance Kobusch, Honda

17. Lane Shaw, Kawasaki

18. Jack Rogers, Kawasaki

19. Chandler Baker, Husqvarna

20. Mark Fineis, Kawasaki

21. Michael Hicks, Yamaha

22. Chance Hymas, Honda

* Holeshot / penalized one position for cutting track.

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Foxborough 450 Results | 250 Results

Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 Results

More SuperMotocross News

New Jersey Recap

Robbie Wageman returns to racing

Jorge Prado returns to training

What riders said after Philadelphia

Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture

Philadelphia Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results

Benny Bloss renews with Beta

Monster Energy SX video game features major upgrades

Chase Sexton controls his SX fate

Eli Tomac on May 2025 return