Daxton Bennick suffers a compression fracture of a vertebra in Philadelphia crash

Daxton Bennick suffered a vertebra compression fracture in a Lap 1 crash in the Round 13 East / West Showdown feature at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The crash brought out the fourth red flag of the season and necessitated a complete restart.

The timeline for his return to racing has not been announced.

“Happy to be somewhat ok from the crash in Philly,” Bennick posted on social media. "[I] got cross-jumped pretty hard after a bad start in the main, just trying to get through the pack. I [suffered a] compression fracture [of] a vertebra in my back and was knocked out for a short amount of time. Me and the team are gonna start working on a plan to get my recovery going and to come back when I’m ready. I have a great group around me and wanna say thanks to everyone reaching out.”

The compression fracture will not require surgery.

Bennick entered Philadelphia with back-to-back top-five finishes in Birmingham, Alabama, and Foxborough, Massachusetts. His best finish of the season was a second in the 250 East season-opener in Tampa, Florida.

Bennick was eighth in the 250 East standings before the crash, one point behind the injured Max Anstie and four behind Nate Thrasher for sixth in the standings.

The injury report from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team also referenced the concussion he suffered.

Blu Cru Official released an injury update on Daxton Bennick: “In his crash during the Philadelphia Supercross 250 Main Event, Daxton Bennick sustained a concussion. He also injured his back, and has a compression fracture that will not require surgery...” pic.twitter.com/9BsXvBrLtx — SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) April 14, 2025

