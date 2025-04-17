Robbie Wageman returns to racing in 16th annual 2-Stroke Challenge

After missing the start of the Monster Energy Supercross season due to a wrist injury ahead of the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, this January, Robbie Wageman returns to racing in the 16th annual 2-Stroke World Championship on April 19, 2025, at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California.

Wageman will compete on Yamaha’s 2025 125cc and 250cc two-stroke models with livery inspired by Jeremy McGrath from his late 1990s through early 2000s era.

“I’m hoping all those ’80s and ’90s kids are going to dig this,” said Team Solitaire’s Chris Elliott in a news release. “I grew up watching McGrath, and I don’t think I ever saw a bad photo of the guy. It wasn’t just his riding - it was the full package. I hope we never stop celebrating what he did for moto in the ’90s and early 2000s. Huge thanks to Yamaha and our partners for letting us have fun with this.”

The Heartbeat Hot Sauce team’s tribute bridges the gap between the iconic days when McGrath was in the midst of winning 72 premier class wins, seven 250 Supercross championships, a 250 Motocross title, and two 125 SX West championships until today’s Modern Era.

The livery showcases custom-painted helmets and gear designed by N-Style, but modernized by Works Connection, Dirt Tricks, Race Tech Titanium, and others.

Fans who cannot attend Glen Helen this weekend can watch the race on the Dirtbike Magazine YouTube channel beginning 2:00 p.m. ET.

A preview of the event is available on the channel.

Follow the team on Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) for a behind-the-scenes look and full project build list.

Years later, it’s still hard to beat that classic blue Yamaha look (Dylan Kelley / Team Solitaire). Dylan Kelley / Team Solitaire

