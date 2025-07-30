Enzo Temmerman wins 250 Pro Sports Moto 1, starts strong in Loretta Lynn’s Nationals

Enzo Temmerman emerged triumphant in the opening moto of the 250 Pro Sport division during Day 1 of the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, in a race with multiple lead changes.

Husqvarna’s Diesel Thomas earned the holeshot with his teammate, Dane Morales, in tow, but Thomas relinquished the lead when he crashed early in the race. That handed the top spot to Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon. Thomas recovered and battled for a position in the top five, but was never a factor for the win after his incident.

Morales also experienced trouble and fell back to 20th at the checkers.

Honda’s Leum Oehlhof worked his way into the top three and benefited from another crash, this time involving Luke Fauser, who was running second at the time. With Gordon in sight, Oehlhof picked up the pace and moved into the lead before crashing and failing to finish.

Meanwhile, Temmerman lurked in the shadows. In the second half of the moto, Temmerman passed his teammate Gordon on Lap 6 for the runner-up position and steadily chipped away at the lead. Two laps later, Temmerman recorded the fastest lap of the race at 1:56.590 and then stretched his advantage to 20 seconds over Gordon, giving Kawasaki the top two positions.

Landon Gibson overcame a poor start that showed him 16th on the opening lap to take the final step of the podium.

Fourth-place Landon Hartz and Thomas rounded out the top five.

Moto 2 for 250 Pro Sport is scheduled for Wednesday, as most of the riders in the Pro Sports class will also line up in the Open Pro division.

Top-10 Finishers



Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna Luke Fauser, Midland, Penn., KTM Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha Gavin Betts, Clifton Park, NY, Yamaha Jonathan Getz, Old Town, Fla., KTM Bailey Kroone, Ham Lake, Minn., KTM

