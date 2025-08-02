Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn’s 250 Pro Sport, secures title

Enzo Temmerman ended his 250 Pro Sport campaign with a third divisional moto win in the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and walked away with the title.

Entering the moto with back-to-back wins, Friday’s race should have been stress-free, but for the second straight race, Temmerman suffered a poor start and was only sixth after Lap 1. Unlike his previous efforts, it took quite some time to get to the front, with Temmerman falling as far back as 10 seconds during the race.

Landen Gordon ends Enzo Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win Enzo Temmerman struggled at the start of the moto and was unable to make up the distance on his teammate.

Temmerman moved into third on Lap 4, but was forced to settle there until the two laps remained in the moto. Temmerman passed teammate Landen Gordon at that point. One lap later, he took the lead in a thrilling, three-rider battle for the top spot.

Kade Johnson led every lap except the final one. He succumbed to a charging Temmerman on Lap 13 and ultimately lost seven seconds to the new leader.

Gordon lost an additional four seconds of pace, but easily outdistanced the fourth-place rider, Diesel Thomas. That position would prove to be important as he finished second in the title hunt with one point separating him from Landen Gibson.

Gibson finished fifth in the moto to round out the top five.

Finishing 10th, North Carolina’s Ely Gross capped off progressive improvement during the week with his first top-10. He was 15th in Moto 1 and 11th in Moto 2.

Temmerman has one race remaining in his 2025 Loretta Lynn’s effort, which is a winner-take-all battle with Gordon in the Open Pro division on Saturday.

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Through two motos of Pro Sport and one of Open Pro, Enzo Temmerman is undefeated. He has three races remaining for perfection.

250 Pro Sport Moto 3 Results



Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna Klark Robbins, Shamong, N.J., GasGas Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM Bailey Kroone, Ham Lake, Minn., KTM Ely Gross, Statesville, N.C., Yamaha

