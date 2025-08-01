 Skip navigation
Lachlan Turner sweeps first two races in Women's Loretta Lynn's division with Moto 2 win

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 1, 2025 03:00 PM

Altus Motorsports BLU CRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner maintained her supremacy of the Women’s division on Thursday with another convincing win over Kyleigh Stallings on Day 3 of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

A strong start was the key to Turner’s Moto 1 win on Wednesday, and she duplicated that feat on Thursday, leading from the drop of the gate until the checkered flag. Turner’s dominance is underscored by her fastest lap of the moto of 2:00.135, which was set on the second lap. That was nearly four seconds faster than the next fastest lap of 2:04.010 by Jordon Jarvis.

Turner’s victory over Stallings was by 21.397 seconds with speed differentials of up to five seconds during the nine-lap race. The gap would have been much greater overall if not for a tip-over by Turner that cost 10 seconds as she remounted the Yamaha.

Turner is also competing in the mostly-male 250 B Limited division, where she finished among the top 20. Turner was 16th in Moto 2 there and 29th in Moto 1.

Jarvis finished third for the second consecutive moto. In fact, the top four duplicated Wednesday’s race with Mayla Herrick coming home fourth in Moto 2.

Lilly-Ann Pettus improved from sixth in Moto 1 to round out the top five.

Despite winning the first two motos, Turner cannot relax. Stallings has kept herself in contention with back-to-back runner-up finishes that puts her only two points out of the divisional lead.
done her part with back-to-back runner-ups to sit just two points behind.

Women’s Moto 2 Results

  1. Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha
  2. Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki
  3. Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha
  4. Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., KTM
  5. Lilly-Ann Pettus, Hanceville, Ala., Husqvarna
  6. Mila Baltyk, Brooksville, Fla., Yamaha
  7. Hailey Vassallo, Woodford, Va., Husqvarna
  8. Callie Sutton, Evansville, Ind., KTM
  9. Nanami Honda, Kadoma, Japan, Yamaha
  10. Shelby Rolen, Blaine, Tenn., Kawasaki
