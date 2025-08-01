Lachlan Turner sweeps first two races in Women’s Loretta Lynn’s division with Moto 2 win

Altus Motorsports BLU CRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner maintained her supremacy of the Women’s division on Thursday with another convincing win over Kyleigh Stallings on Day 3 of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

A strong start was the key to Turner’s Moto 1 win on Wednesday, and she duplicated that feat on Thursday, leading from the drop of the gate until the checkered flag. Turner’s dominance is underscored by her fastest lap of the moto of 2:00.135, which was set on the second lap. That was nearly four seconds faster than the next fastest lap of 2:04.010 by Jordon Jarvis.

Turner’s victory over Stallings was by 21.397 seconds with speed differentials of up to five seconds during the nine-lap race. The gap would have been much greater overall if not for a tip-over by Turner that cost 10 seconds as she remounted the Yamaha.

Turner is also competing in the mostly-male 250 B Limited division, where she finished among the top 20. Turner was 16th in Moto 2 there and 29th in Moto 1.

Jarvis finished third for the second consecutive moto. In fact, the top four duplicated Wednesday’s race with Mayla Herrick coming home fourth in Moto 2.

Landen Gordon ends Enzo Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win Enzo Temmerman struggled at the start of the moto and was unable to make up the distance on his teammate.

Lilly-Ann Pettus improved from sixth in Moto 1 to round out the top five.

Despite winning the first two motos, Turner cannot relax. Stallings has kept herself in contention with back-to-back runner-up finishes that puts her only two points out of the divisional lead.

done her part with back-to-back runner-ups to sit just two points behind.

Women’s Moto 2 Results



Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., KTM Lilly-Ann Pettus, Hanceville, Ala., Husqvarna Mila Baltyk, Brooksville, Fla., Yamaha Hailey Vassallo, Woodford, Va., Husqvarna Callie Sutton, Evansville, Ind., KTM Nanami Honda, Kadoma, Japan, Yamaha Shelby Rolen, Blaine, Tenn., Kawasaki

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Through two motos of Pro Sport and one of Open Pro, Enzo Temmerman is undefeated. He has three races remaining for perfection.

Loretta Lynn’s News

Gordon ends Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2

Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta’s

WMX leader, Lachlan Turner, wins first Women’s moto

Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1

Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025

More SuperMotocross News

Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager

KTM AG returns to full production

Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031

Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal

Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season

