 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics v San Diego Padres
Padres make waves at trade deadline again, unafraid to deal away one of baseball’s top prospects
A.J. Preller
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics v San Diego Padres
Padres make waves at trade deadline again, unafraid to deal away one of baseball’s top prospects
A.J. Preller
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Landen Gordon ends Enzo Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 1, 2025 12:42 PM

Enzo Temmerman entered the Open Pro Sport Moto 2 with a perfect record of three wins in three starts across two divisions, but his reign came to an end at the hands of his Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green teammate Landen Gordon, who won his first race on Day 3 of the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National.

Known generally for his ability to secure strong starts, Gordon has needed to overcome modest launches in the first two days of the National. That changed on Thursday as Gordon got a solid jump off the gate and recorded his fastest laps early.

Leading Cole Forbes during the first two laps, Gordon developed a 10-second gap over the field when that rider experienced problems on Lap 3 and fell to sixth. Forbes would eventually finish eighth in the moto.

Loretta Lynns 2025 Open Pro Day 2 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2
Through two motos of Pro Sport and one of Open Pro, Enzo Temmerman is undefeated. He has three races remaining for perfection.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Kade Johnson made his way into second place with Forbes’ incident, but was forced to relinquish the position one lap later to Temmerman. Johnson gradually lost contact with Temmerman and finished third.

As for the winner of the Open Pro Sport Moto 1, both races in the 250 Pro Sport division, Temmerman had an uncharacteristically poor start in seventh. Passing two riders in each of the next two laps, he quickly moved into podium consideration, but was 11.6 seconds off the pace by the time he achieved second. Temmerman settled into a matching pace with Gordon and finished 10.7 behind the leader.

Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 2 Lachlan Turner.jpg
WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
Lachlan Turner is the defending WMX champion and the current points’ leader in that series.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Gordon’s 2-1 and Temmerman’s 1-2 mean that the third moto on Saturday will be a winner-take-all affair.

Johnson was never challenged for his third-place finish, ahead of Husqvarna’s Heath Harrison in fourth.

Diesel Thomas rounded out the top five in fifth.

Loretta Lynns 2025 Open Pro Day 2 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta Lynn’s National
Enzo Temmerman won his second consecutive race as he sets his sights on sweeping two of the Loretta Lynn’s premier classes.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Results

  1. Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki
  2. Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki
  3. Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha
  4. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Husqvarna
  5. Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna
  6. Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha
  7. Jacob Baumert, Heartland, Texas, Yamaha
  8. Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM
  9. Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas
  10. Luke Fauser, Midland, Penn., KTM

Loretta Lynn’s News

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2
Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta’s
WMX leader, Lachlan Turner, wins first Women’s moto
Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1
Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025

More SuperMotocross News

Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
KTM AG returns to full production
Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results
Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal
Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season