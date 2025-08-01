Landen Gordon ends Enzo Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win

Enzo Temmerman entered the Open Pro Sport Moto 2 with a perfect record of three wins in three starts across two divisions, but his reign came to an end at the hands of his Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green teammate Landen Gordon, who won his first race on Day 3 of the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National.

Known generally for his ability to secure strong starts, Gordon has needed to overcome modest launches in the first two days of the National. That changed on Thursday as Gordon got a solid jump off the gate and recorded his fastest laps early.

Leading Cole Forbes during the first two laps, Gordon developed a 10-second gap over the field when that rider experienced problems on Lap 3 and fell to sixth. Forbes would eventually finish eighth in the moto.

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Through two motos of Pro Sport and one of Open Pro, Enzo Temmerman is undefeated. He has three races remaining for perfection.

Kade Johnson made his way into second place with Forbes’ incident, but was forced to relinquish the position one lap later to Temmerman. Johnson gradually lost contact with Temmerman and finished third.

As for the winner of the Open Pro Sport Moto 1, both races in the 250 Pro Sport division, Temmerman had an uncharacteristically poor start in seventh. Passing two riders in each of the next two laps, he quickly moved into podium consideration, but was 11.6 seconds off the pace by the time he achieved second. Temmerman settled into a matching pace with Gordon and finished 10.7 behind the leader.

Gordon’s 2-1 and Temmerman’s 1-2 mean that the third moto on Saturday will be a winner-take-all affair.

Johnson was never challenged for his third-place finish, ahead of Husqvarna’s Heath Harrison in fourth.

Diesel Thomas rounded out the top five in fifth.

Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta Lynn’s National Enzo Temmerman won his second consecutive race as he sets his sights on sweeping two of the Loretta Lynn’s premier classes.

250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Results



Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Husqvarna Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha Jacob Baumert, Heartland, Texas, Yamaha Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM Klark Robbins, Shamong, NJ, GasGas Luke Fauser, Midland, Penn., KTM

Loretta Lynn’s News

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2

Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta’s

WMX leader, Lachlan Turner, wins first Women’s moto

Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1

Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025

More SuperMotocross News

Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager

KTM AG returns to full production

Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031

Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal

Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season

