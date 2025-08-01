SuperMotocross, Monster Energy extend sponsorship through 2030, includes playoffs

Monster Energy has renewed its agreement with Feld Motor Sports’ American Motorcycle Association (AMA) Supercross Championship for an additional five years, running through 2030. In addition, they will become the title sponsor of the entire SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) series.

According to SportsBusinessJournal.com’s Adam Stern, the deal is in the mid-eight-figure range in total revenue for the league during the contracted period.

Beginning in 2007, Monster Energy and Supercross will have a 24-year history, making it one of the longest-running relationships in the energy drink brand’s history, according to Mitch Covington, Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy.

The SMX League combines points from Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross series, encompassing 28 regular-season rounds of competition. The three-round playoffs bring the total to 31 rounds.

Negotiations for the extension were held between the two companies, with Feld Motor Sports VP/Global Partnerships Dave Muye leading the effort for the series.

During the 2025 Supercross season, 828,796 spectators attended events, including more than 329,000 who participated in the popular pre-race FanFest activities, where companies like Monster Energy had the opportunity to engage directly with fans.

Also in 2025, the Supercross series accounted for eight of the 10 most-streamed races ever on NBC Sports’ streaming service, Peacock TV.

