MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, how to watch first playoff event
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 10): Lynx Lead, Liberty linger; Dream, Fever, Sparks are hot
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Who will be next to win and claim a NASCAR Cup playoff spot before regular season ends?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250807.jpg
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_250807.jpg
Golden could be ‘one of the surprising guys’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 7, 2025 04:20 PM

Injury kept Stilez Robertson from competing in 2024 and after re-injuring his wrist in the first race of the Monster Energy Supercross series and again in Round 1 of Pro Motocross, he has made the difficult decision to end his professional dirt bike racing career.

“I’ve made a really hard decision, but with my wrist injury still bothering me, I am stepping away from professional racing,” Robertson said in a press release. “I’ve been at the practice track supporting the other riders on the team this summer and I’ve been really enjoying it, as well as helping develop Triumph’s amateur racing program.

“The team has been super-supportive and really understanding the whole time and we’ve done everything possible to get healthy and back to racing. Finally, I want to say thank you to all of the sponsors that have helped me through my career, as well as my family, friends, and fans.”

Robertson was announced as part of the powerhouse, four-rider lineup for Triumph Racing at the start of the season, a lineup that included Austin Forkner and Jordon Smith. A modest finish of 20th in the first Anaheim race was followed by a wrist injury the following week in San Diego. Robertson worked on his recovery, returned for the Pro Motocross season opener and promptly re-injured his wrist after clipping a rider who fell in his path at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“Stilez’s decision to retire from professional racing is never an easy call to make,” said Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America. “During the off-season, things were going well, but then he hurt his wrist again in San Diego. Later, at Pala, it happened again, which was really frustrating for him as he’d put in a lot of work to get ready. It’s sad that his career has been cut short. I have the utmost respect for him and wish him the best for the next chapter of his life.”

Robertson amassed four podium SuperMotocross podiums, with a pair of second-place finishes at Daytona in 2021 and 2022 in 250 SX as his best results.

