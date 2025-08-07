Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career

Injury kept Stilez Robertson from competing in 2024 and after re-injuring his wrist in the first race of the Monster Energy Supercross series and again in Round 1 of Pro Motocross, he has made the difficult decision to end his professional dirt bike racing career.

“I’ve made a really hard decision, but with my wrist injury still bothering me, I am stepping away from professional racing,” Robertson said in a press release. “I’ve been at the practice track supporting the other riders on the team this summer and I’ve been really enjoying it, as well as helping develop Triumph’s amateur racing program.

“The team has been super-supportive and really understanding the whole time and we’ve done everything possible to get healthy and back to racing. Finally, I want to say thank you to all of the sponsors that have helped me through my career, as well as my family, friends, and fans.”

Robertson was announced as part of the powerhouse, four-rider lineup for Triumph Racing at the start of the season, a lineup that included Austin Forkner and Jordon Smith. A modest finish of 20th in the first Anaheim race was followed by a wrist injury the following week in San Diego. Robertson worked on his recovery, returned for the Pro Motocross season opener and promptly re-injured his wrist after clipping a rider who fell in his path at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“Stilez’s decision to retire from professional racing is never an easy call to make,” said Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America. “During the off-season, things were going well, but then he hurt his wrist again in San Diego. Later, at Pala, it happened again, which was really frustrating for him as he’d put in a lot of work to get ready. It’s sad that his career has been cut short. I have the utmost respect for him and wish him the best for the next chapter of his life.”

Robertson amassed four podium SuperMotocross podiums, with a pair of second-place finishes at Daytona in 2021 and 2022 in 250 SX as his best results.

