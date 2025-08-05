Ironman Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Three riders (Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and Eli Tomac) have each won twice at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, in the past six seasons. Since these three are the class of the field in 2025, the stage is set for an incredibly competitive Round 9 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season as the series returns from two off weeks.

Statistically, Tomac has the best opportunity with podium finishes in five of the last six Ironman rounds and an average finish of 3.1 on this track. He leads the series with three Ironman wins in nine starts, but given his legendary stats, that is not surprising. To earn another, he needs to find consistency out of the gates to challenge Jett and Sexton, who are the only two riders to win a Motocross race in the past three seasons.

Traditionally the season finale, Ironman was moved forward on the schedule to give the track extra time to prepare for the 2025 Motocross of Nations, which will be held there October 3-5, and while Jett is running away with the championship, there is still a lot on the line as Sexton, Tomac, and Hunter Lawrence vie for momentum entering the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.

Jett was denied his second perfect season last week with Sexton’s Washougal National win, but he does not intend to let up on the pressure. He is one win away from tying James Stewart for eighth on the all-time wins list, and he’s achieved his 40 victories with only one full complete season under his belt.

Sexton won two of the last three Ironman Nationals. Granted, Jett was not in the lineup last year because of a thumb injury, but Sexton became the first rider to beat a healthy Jett in the most recent round in Washougal, Washington.

The battle for the Top 20 and a guaranteed start in the three SMX playoff races has heated up: Valentin Guillod climbed into 20th with his eighth-place finish overall last round in Washougal and should continue to rise. That leaves 19th-place Mitchell Harrison (who scored his first overall top-10 the last time out), Coty Schock (23rd), Harri Kullas (24th), and Benoit Paturel (25th) eying the coveted positions that ensure they will not have to race in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

250 Notes

Washougal was full of surprises. Sexton’s win in the 450 division was one, but Jo Shimoda’s victory in the 250 division turned some heads as well. Shimoda still has an outside shot at being the No. 1 seed for the SMX playoffs, but the most likely pathway to that honor would involve an injury to Haiden Deegan.

Regardless of whether he earns that honor, Shimoda hopes to finish the season strong. He’s the only rider in the field to finish among the top 10 in all 16 motos. He has six to go to be perfect.

If Deegan earns three more points than Shimoda this weekend, he will clinch the top seed for the SMX World Championship. But Deegan has his sights set on something bigger. He practiced on a 450 during the off-weeks and has said he will race in that division in the Budds Creek National in the season finale if he has clinched the 250 title. Deegan currently holds a 45-point advantage over Shimoda in MX points and needs to leave Unadilla with at least 50 to clinch with one round remaining.

It remains to be seen if his 450 aspirations will cause him to take his eye off the 250 prize at Ironman and next weekend in Unadilla, New York.

Deegan has added motivation to win one of the next two motos. He is one overall victory away from tying Blake Baggett for 10th on the all-time 250 wins list, according to WeWentFast.com. Ironman and Unadilla are his last two opportunities, as he will almost certainly move up to 450s full time in 2026.

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (7 wins, 8 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [12 moto wins]

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Hunter Lawrence (5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Eli Tomac (5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (3 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (5 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (5 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (3 top-10s)

Valentin Guillod (3 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Mitchell Harrison (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [10 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (2 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [3 moto wins]

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Levi Kitchen (4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Jeremy Martin (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10) [1 moto win]

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (4 top-10s)

Dylan Schwartz (4 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (3 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10s)

Max Vohland (2 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Followed by Aaron Plessinger [2-2], Eli Tomac [4-3])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Aaron Plessinger [5-3])

2022: Chase Sexton [2-1] (Eli Tomac [1-2], Aaron Plessinger [3-3])

2021: Eli Tomac [2-1] (Dylan Ferrandis [1-2], Cooper Webb [4-3])

2020: Eli Tomac [2-1] (Marvin Musquin [1-6], Adam Cianciarulo [3-4])

250s

2024: Tom Vialle [1-4] (Chance Hymas [6-2], RJ Hampshire [4-3])

2023: Jo Shimoda [1-1] (Haiden Deegan [2-3], Tom Vialle [3-4])

2022: Jett Lawrence [1-3] (Jo Shimoda [5-1], Hunter Lawrence [3-2])

2021: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Jo Shimoda [2-3], Justin Cooper [4-4])

2020: Jeremy Martin [2-1] (Dylan Ferrandis [1-3], Brandon Hartranft [3-4])

