Enzo Temmerman secures second Loretta Lynn’s title with Open Pro Sport Moto 3 win
Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman won Moto 3 of Open Pro Sport in the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, to earn the divisional title and secure his fifth win in six races during the week.
Temmerman entered the race with the 250 Pro Sport title secured and in a winner-take-all scenario with his teammate Landen Gordon, the only rider to beat him in 2025. Temmerman’s 2-1 in the first two motos left him vulnerable, but he scored the title with Saturday’s victory.
Temmerman led the first lap and might have been tempted to relax if he had been notified that Gordon had an uncharacteristically poor start and completed that circuit in seventh. That would have been premature, as Gordon quickly moved into third on Lap 2 and held that spot for three laps while slowly cutting into Temmerman’s advantage.
Disaster struck on Lap 5 when Gordon crashed and fell back to eighth. He was unable to improve his position and lost one more spot with three laps remaining as Heath Harrison got around him.
That was just enough to knock Gordon off the overall podium via a tiebreaker as he scored 12 points during the weekend. Gordon’s poor showing in Moto 3 was counterbalanced by the consistency of Diesel Thomas’ 3-5-4.
Finishing second, Kade Johnson improved in every moto. He was fourth in Moto 1, third in Moto 2, and second in Moto 3. With a score of nine points during the weekend, he easily outdistanced the battle for the final spot on the overall podium.
Landen Gibson rebounded from a poor showing of 11th in Moto 2 to take the final spot on the race podium.
After challenging for it all week, fifth-place Cole Forbes earned his first Top-5 of the National. He was sixth in Moto 1 and eighth in Moto 2.
Five spots further back, Jonathan Getz was in a similar situation. After finishing 11th in Moto 1 and 12th in Moto 2, he finally scored an elusive Top-10 in 10th.
Open Pro Sport Moto 3 Results
- Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki
- Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha
- Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Tennessee
- Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna
- Cole Forbes, Richmond, Va., KTM
- Luke Fauser, Midland, Pa., KTM
- Landon Hartz, Wilsonville, Ala., Yamaha’
- Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Husqvarna
- Landen Gordon, Murrieta, Ga., Kawasaki
- Jonathan Getz, Old Town, Fla., KTM
