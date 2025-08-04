Raycin Kyler, 11, makes history as first female racer to win an Open Class at Loretta Lynn’s

Finishing fourth, second, and second in 65cc (10-11) Limited Class, Raycin Kyler, 11, made history in the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, as the first female rider to win in an Open class.

Kyler already had a notation in the record book when she became the first female to win an Open class Regional Championship, which earned her an invitation to the Loretta’s.

Kyler won her division handily with a combined three-moto score of eight compared to Kannon Zabojnik’s 3-1-8 (12 points).

This year marks Kyler’s third appearance at Loretta Lynn’s, and the AMA National Championship capped off a breakthrough year for the rising star who already has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Additionally, Kyler finished ninth overall in another 65cc class with two top-10 finishes to her credit. She finished 10th in Moto 1 of that division, seventh in Moto 2, and 14th in the final race.

Kyler joins Lachlan Turner as a female champion in the 2025 Amateur National after the current Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Champion swept her three motos, which came in the all-female Women’s division.

Hannah Jamison won two of three motos and finished second once in the Girls (11-16) division over Callie Sutton (3-3-2) and Zoe Moore (6-5-3).

Loretta Lynn’s News

Enzo Temmerman secures second Loretta’s title with Open Pro Moto 3 win

Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title

Enzo Temmerman sweeps 250 Pro Sport, secures title

Lachlan Turner sweeps first two races in Women’s division

Gordon ends Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win

Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2

Enzo Temmerman wins Open Pro Sport Moto 1 at Loretta’s

WMX leader, Lachlan Turner, wins first Women’s moto

Enzo Temmerman Lorretta’s 250 Pro Sports Moto 1

Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025

