Raycin Kyler, 11, makes history as first female racer to win an Open Class at Loretta Lynn’s

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 4, 2025 01:21 PM

Finishing fourth, second, and second in 65cc (10-11) Limited Class, Raycin Kyler, 11, made history in the 2025 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, as the first female rider to win in an Open class.

Kyler already had a notation in the record book when she became the first female to win an Open class Regional Championship, which earned her an invitation to the Loretta’s.

Kyler won her division handily with a combined three-moto score of eight compared to Kannon Zabojnik’s 3-1-8 (12 points).

This year marks Kyler’s third appearance at Loretta Lynn’s, and the AMA National Championship capped off a breakthrough year for the rising star who already has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Additionally, Kyler finished ninth overall in another 65cc class with two top-10 finishes to her credit. She finished 10th in Moto 1 of that division, seventh in Moto 2, and 14th in the final race.

Kyler joins Lachlan Turner as a female champion in the 2025 Amateur National after the current Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Champion swept her three motos, which came in the all-female Women’s division.

Hannah Jamison won two of three motos and finished second once in the Girls (11-16) division over Callie Sutton (3-3-2) and Zoe Moore (6-5-3).

