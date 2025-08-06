Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence

Losing the Washougal National during the last round with a raw, opening line of -844 was bound to influence smart money’s opinion on Jett Lawrence. The good news is that for the Ironman National, the first race of the final three rounds, Jett’s line is 269 points more attractive. The bad news is that it is still significantly in the minus range at -555. The traders remain convinced Jett will win, but they needed to reduce bettors’ risk — if only marginally.

Statistics suggest this may not be a cakewalk for Jett. Not only was he beaten last week, but Ironman has favored three riders during the past seven years with multiple wins for Jett, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac. The overriding number is that his Washougal loss was only the second time in Jett’s Pro Motocross career that he was beaten on the track. It was also the only time he was beaten when he was fully healthy.

His Washougal victory also altered the line on Sexton. After sitting out four rounds due to an injury at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, Sexton returned with a line of +590 at RedBud. He had a few cobwebs to shake off and didn’t perform particularly well, so his line lengthened to +763. That race showed progress with results of fifth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2, so Alt Sports Data, the official linemaker for SuperMotocross, put him back at +580. Since he was likely the most attractive second choice of many bettors who like to cover their bets, he cashed in and was lowered to +387. That bet could be covered with a head-to-head wager of Sexton (+330) over Jett (-515)

Traders seem to be a little uncertain as to Hunter Lawrence’s value, so they have settled into a pattern. He was +451 at RedBud, +475 at Spring Creek, +432 at Washougal, and opened practically the same at +431 for Ironman. Last week in Washougal, Hunter finished fourth overall, snapping a four-round runner-up streak, so he remains one of three riders (along with Jett and Sexton) to show minus odds to podium.

That leaves Eli Tomac (+1251) as one of this week’s most attractive propositions. He struggled for a couple of weeks with bike setup, but was convinced he had that fixed in Washougal. He wasn’t exactly in Beast Mode, but he was podium-worthy throughout the round and finished second in the first race and third in Moto 2. He’s worth some couch cushion money for a podium at +140. If a bettor is willing to forego their specialty coffee drink over the weekend, there is a significant upside to betting on the overall at 25/2.

If Tomac is the least bit attractive to a bettor for either a podium or overall win, he can be covered with a Head-to-Head bet against Hunter. With a minus line of -220, Hunter is favored heavily over Tomac’s +160.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -555

Chase Sexton, +387

Hunter Lawrence, +435

Eli Tomac, +1251

Justin Cooper, +2876

RJ Hampshire, +5680

Jorge Prado, +11136

Justin Barcia, +11136

Malcolm Stewart, +11136

Coty Schock, +12246

Valentin Guillod, +12246

Harri Kullas, +12246

Marshal Weltin, +12246

Colt Nichols, +13414

Benoit Paturel, +13414

Mitchell Harrison, +13414

Lorenzo Locurcio, +13414

Max Miller, +14393

Bryce Shelly, +14606

Romain Pape, +14606

Henry Miller, +14606

Brandon Ray, +14606

Jeremy Hand, +14606

Derek Drake, +14606

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -2757

Chase Sexton, -296

Hunter Lawrence, -261

Eli Tomac, +140

Justin Cooper, +230

R.J. Hampshire, +258

Justin Barcia, +1160

Jorge Prado, +1369

Malcolm Stewart, +2745

Valentin Guillod, +4796

Harri Kullas, +7841

Coty Schock, +7841

Marshal Weltin, +7841

Benoit Paturel, +7841

Lorenzo Locurcio, +7841

Colt Nichols, +7841

Mitchell Harrison, +7841

Romain Pape, +7841

Derek Drake, +7841

Henry Miller, +7841

Jeremy Hand, +7841

Bryce Shelly, +7841

Brandon Ray, +7841

Max Miller, +7841

