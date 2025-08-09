2025 Ironman Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops Qualification 1
Crawfordsville, Indiana: Riders are challenged this week by some changes to Ironman Raceway. The new forest section and tighter turn at the top of Godzilla will change the rhythm of the course.
Qualification 1
As Haiden Deegan looks to clinch the 250 MX championship in the next two rounds, he set the fastest time in the morning session with a lap of 2:04.769, but he did not walk away from the field with less than a second separating first from fourth.
Seth Hammaker (2:05.112), who scored his first top-five in 2025 Motocross last time out in Washougal, landed second on the morning chart.
Drew Adams (2:05.503) rounded out the top five.
Fourth-place Jo Shimoda (2:05.698) and Levi Kitchen (2:06.224) rounded out the top five.
More SuperMotocross News
Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career
Haiden Deegan extends with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026
Aaron Plessinger to miss final three Pro Motocross rounds
Ironman Preview | Betting Guide
Raycin Kyler makes history
SMX, Monster Energy extend sponsorship through 2030
Enzo Temmerman secures second Loretta’s title with Open Pro Moto 3 win
Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031