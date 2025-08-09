2025 Ironman Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops Qualification 1

Crawfordsville, Indiana: Riders are challenged this week by some changes to Ironman Raceway. The new forest section and tighter turn at the top of Godzilla will change the rhythm of the course.

Qualification 1

As Haiden Deegan looks to clinch the 250 MX championship in the next two rounds, he set the fastest time in the morning session with a lap of 2:04.769, but he did not walk away from the field with less than a second separating first from fourth.

Seth Hammaker (2:05.112), who scored his first top-five in 2025 Motocross last time out in Washougal, landed second on the morning chart.

Drew Adams (2:05.503) rounded out the top five.

Fourth-place Jo Shimoda (2:05.698) and Levi Kitchen (2:06.224) rounded out the top five.

Group A Qualification 1

