2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1's chart
2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1's chart
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kershaw beats Scherzer in Cooperstown matchup as Betts' homer powers Dodgers past Blue Jays
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1's chart
2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1's chart
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kershaw beats Scherzer in Cooperstown matchup as Betts' homer powers Dodgers past Blue Jays
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2025 Ironman Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops Qualification 1

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 9, 2025 08:48 AM

Crawfordsville, Indiana: Riders are challenged this week by some changes to Ironman Raceway. The new forest section and tighter turn at the top of Godzilla will change the rhythm of the course.

Qualification 1

As Haiden Deegan looks to clinch the 250 MX championship in the next two rounds, he set the fastest time in the morning session with a lap of 2:04.769, but he did not walk away from the field with less than a second separating first from fourth.

Seth Hammaker (2:05.112), who scored his first top-five in 2025 Motocross last time out in Washougal, landed second on the morning chart.

Drew Adams (2:05.503) rounded out the top five.

Fourth-place Jo Shimoda (2:05.698) and Levi Kitchen (2:06.224) rounded out the top five.

Group A Qualification 1

