Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence, races Jett Lawrence aggressively in Ironman Moto 1 win

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Eli Tomac won the holeshot, Hunter Lawrence took the lead early, as the fastest riders on the track struggled in the opening lap. Showing his mettle, Chase Sexton fended off a determined charge by Jett Lawrence in the second half of the race as they battle for second before Sexton tracked down Hunter for the Moto 1 win at Ironman Raceway.

Sexton pass Hunter for the lead with two laps remaining and stretched the gap to 4.8 seconds at the checkers. At Washougal, Sexton capitalized on a Moto 1 win to score the overall.

Sexton had to overcome adversity in the opening laps.

“It was really up and down for me. The rut folded over and i fell over on the first lap. Then I was just riding around. I got into a good flow and I actually though Hunter was too far gone, but I put in some good laps until Jett caught me and we went at it for a couple of turns. That was fun.”

Hunter made a few mistakes in the second half of the race and allowed Sexton to close the distance.

“Pretty disappointing,” Hunter said. “I was fighting with the track, my bike, and myself honestly. Got fatigued. I felt really good at the start, but it’s tough; it’s a really “fatiguey” track and it’s hot. There’s no windflow. Got to go back and recover.”

Jett got stuck on the gate and started well back in the field in 23rd, but he charged through the field to take the last podium position.

“I was ready to go and the gate didn’t want to drop and the guy next to me flinched and I was so committed and hit the gate,” Jett said. “I just tried to get back and then me and Chase had a really good battle. He came in hard in that first turn and I just wasn’t close enough to get anything done.”

Fourth-place RJ Hampshire and Justin Cooper rounded out the top five.

Moto 1 Results

Eli Tomac won the holeshot

Jett Lawrence jumped the start and hit the gate

Jett was as far back as 23rd on Lap 1

Chase Sexton fell on Lap 1 and dropped to seventh.

Jett moved up to 11th on Lap 2.

On Lap 3, Jett moved into the top 10 (ninth). Sexton moved to fifth.

Hunter took the lead on Lap 5.

Sexton moved around RJ Hampshire for third on Lap 8.

Sexton took second from Tomac one lap later.

Sexton picked up four seconds on Hunter on Lap 4 to close to within eight seconds.

Jett passed Tomac for third on Lap 10.

On Lap 14, Sexton and Jett fought fiercely with Sexton pushing Jett out of the groove.

Sexton took the lead with two laps remaining after Hunter stalled.

2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence wins time trials Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac ended the first qualification session on top of the board.

