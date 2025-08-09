Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Jett Lawrence was penalized one lap by the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) for jumping the Ironman National Moto 1 start, dropping him from third to 17th.

This will effectively eliminate Jett for contention of the overall win.

“That is a set penalty in the rule book, so it’s not a varying penalty” Mike Pelletier, AMA Director of Racing explained just before the start of Moto 2. “Jumping or fouling the gate is a set one-lap penalty.”

The gate fell after Lawrence hit the gate and he led the field ahead of the field. Jett slowed after hitting the gate and fell to 23rd in the race before regaining his pace and charging through the field to third.

The team was informed of the penalty between the motos.

