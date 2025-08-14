Unadilla Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Hunter Lawrence’s first overall motocross win, Jett Lawrence’s penalty, Chase Sexton’s hard crash in Moto 2 at Ironman Raceway Park last week, and the fact that Eli Tomac has never won an overall at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York, sets the stage for Round 10 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 27 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), to be one of the most interesting races of the season.

Hosting races since 1969, Unadilla pre-dates Pro Motocross itself and has been the site of some iconic events, including the first Motocross of Nations in 1987. That year, Bob Hannah led Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward to victory in the middle of a 13-year streak of victories for Team USA. Last year, Sexton continued his string of victories at Unadilla and came close to wrapping up the 2024 championship.

Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National Ken Roczen retired from the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season in Round 15 of 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to allow his ankle to heal.

Jett won there in 2023 as part of his perfect rookie season, and he could easily clinch the Pro Motocross championship this week. The penalty at Ironman that kept him from securing the overall win and placed him outside the top five also put a chip on his shoulder that will make him even more dangerous.

Losing two consecutive motocross rounds is extremely rare for Jett. The last time that happened was in the 250 class in 2022, and it came at the site of the following two rounds, Unadilla and Budds Creek, according to WeWentFast.com.

Ken Roczen will return to action this week and race the final two Motocross rounds in preparation for the SMX Playoffs. He won back-to-back rounds in 2019 and 2021 (2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and has Sexton’s goal of finishing in the top 10 in his first round back in mind this week.

Hunter became the fourth rider to score his first overall win after standing on the podium at least 10 times. When Chad Reed first won in 2009, he had come close 27 times. That same season, Mike Alessi got his first win after 12 podiums. In 2022 at Hangtown, Jason Anderson completed the task after 16 top-three results. Hunter finished second 10 times and was on the podium 14 times previously before Ironman.

RJ Hampshire scored his first overall podium last week after qualifying a season-best of second.

250 Notes

Haiden Deegan has a chance to clinch the 250 division this week, and momentum is on his side after a 1-1 finish at Ironman. He has been first or second in 17 of the 18 motos run this week

Deegan also has the chance to catch Jett in 250 wins at Unadilla and could pass him for sole possession of eighth on the chart if he races and wins in Budds Creek. Jett achieved 14 wins in 36 starts. If Deegan wins this week, he will have 14 victories in 34 starts.

In the SMX points battle, Deegan clinched the No. 1 seed last week.

Jo Shimoda is comfortably second, but the remainder of the top 10 is in question. Notably, positions sixth through 10th are separated by 16 points. Max Vohland (sixth), Julien Beaumer (seventh), Michael Mosiman (eighth), Levi Kitchen (ninth), and Jordon Smith (10th) all know how important those extra seeding points are when the three-round playoff begins in September.

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (7 wins, 8 podiums, 8 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [12 moto wins]

Hunter Lawrence (1 win, 6 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Eli Tomac (6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 podium, 4 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (6 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (5 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (3 top-10s)

Valentin Guillod (3 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Mitchell Harrison (1 top-10)

Dylan Ferrandis (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (6 wins, 8 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [12 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (2 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [3 moto wins]

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Tom Vialle (4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Jeremy Martin (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10) [1 moto win]

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ty Masterpool (4 top-10s)

Dylan Schwartz (4 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (3 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (3 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Followed by Hunter Lawrence [1-2], Aaron Plessinger [3-4])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [3-2], Dylan Ferrandis [2-3])

2022: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Eli Tomac [2-2], Jason Anderson [3-3])

2021: Ken Roczen [1-1] (Dylan Ferrandis [2-3], Marvin Musquin [4-4])

2019: Ken Roczen [1-1] (Marvin Musquin [2-2], Zach Osborne [4-4])

250s

2024: Levi Kitchen [2-1] (Haiden Deegan [1-2], Jalek Swoll [6-4])

2023: Hunter Lawrence [2-2] (Levi Kitchen [1-4], Justin Cooper [5-1])

2022: Jo Shimoda [1-3] (Justin Cooper [5-1], Hunter Lawrence [2-5])

2021: Jett Lawrence [2-1] (Justin Cooper [1-4], Jeremy Martin [3-2])

2019: Dylan Ferrandis [2-1] (Adam Cianciarulo [1-2], Chase Sexton [3-3])

