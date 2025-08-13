Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the remainder of the 2025 SuperMotocross season

Jalek Swoll will sit out the remainder of the 2025 season after further aggravating a thumb injury and tearing a calf muscle at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, in Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season.

“Unfortunately in qualifying over the weekend I tore my calf, no crash or dab in a corner just landed a jump and boom,” Swoll posted on social media. “We assume it was just weak from when I did my Achilles and in that case there’s nothing I could’ve done, between my thumb injury and not being able to practice during my time racing and now tearing my calf it’s been tough and I can proudly say my body has had enough before I did. ... With that being said, me and the team have decided to sit out the rest of the year to get healed and ready to contend in 2026.

“Very proud of myself and the team for helping me get back to being competitive and on the box in such [a] short amount of time, the effort is there and excited to dog this offseason out. [S]ee you soon.”

The calf injury will not require surgery, but rest is necessary to allow it to heal.

Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career A wrist injury limited Stilez Robertson to one Supercross and one Motocross race in 2025.

“Jalek has unfortunately sustained a calf muscle injury,” said Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America. “While the good part is that it doesn’t require surgery, it is unfortunately one of those things that just takes time. With that being said, the team and Jalek have decided it is best for him to sit out the rest of the year and focus on being 100% for the 2026 season. Jalek had just started to show his true potential, and I am absolutely gutted for him. I do know that he will put his best foot forward and come back even stronger in 2026.”

Swoll injured his Achilles tendon in practice prior to the start of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West season opener and missed the entire SX season.

He returned in Round 3 of the Pro Motocross season to finish 10th in the High Point National in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Two rounds later, he shocked the field with a runner-up finish in RedBud.

Despite his calf injury last weekend, Swoll had a strong start in Moto 1 at Ironman and finished 10th. He collided with another rider and then pulled off track early in Moto 2. Swoll did not earn any points in that race, resulting in a 16th-place finish overall.

