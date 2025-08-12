Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Hunter Lawrence wins with consistency

Hunter Lawrence finished second overall 10 times heading into Round 9 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, and left as the winner after finishing second in both motos. With six points more than the second-place rider, it was an easy victory.

Four of Hunter’s 10 second-place overall finishes came consecutively from High Point through Spring Creek. In the most recent round, he struggled to maintain a top-five position in both races, finishing 5-4 at Washougal, but that seemed to reset his clock. On a warm and humid day in Indiana, his fitness ultimately prevailed. It was a fitting breakthrough win for a rider known for his consistency.

Problems for both moto winners helped Hunter’s elevation to the top of the box.

Immediately before the gate lineup for Moto 2, the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) announced Jett Lawrence had been penalized one lap for fouling the start in Moto 1. That dropped him from third to 17th, which was a deficit that could not be overcome. Jett won Moto 2, but failed to crack the overall top five to finish sixth.

That should have opened the door for Chase Sexton to gain significant points as he battles for the second-seeded position to start the SuperMotocross World Championship. He was credited as high as third on Lap 5 and had just passed Hunter when he landed badly on the backside of a jump and damaged his front wheel. The bike was done for the day, so Sexton left it where it fell and made the long walk back to the pits. Instead of gaining ground, Sexton lost five points to Jett and finished 10th overall.

The two moto winners’ problems opened the door for several riders to have stronger-than-expected overall results. Finishing third in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2, RJ Hampshire fulfilled a promise he made earlier in the season. He said he would get up on the box, and he did to score his first 450 podium in second.

Eli Tomac battled sickness, which began to drain his energy on Friday. By Saturday’s motos, he felt like he was hanging on by his fingernails, and after a strong start to Moto 1, he faded to sixth. Moto 2 was better. He maintained his flow and finished third in that race, as well as third overall.

As with Hunter, Justin Cooper showed consistency with results of fourth and fifth in the two motos and finished fourth overall. He started the season with six consecutive top-fives, but fell outside that mark in the past two rounds, so this was a welcome result.

Jorge Prado used the same tactic to finish fifth overall after scoring a fifth and a sixth in the motos. This was his second top-five of the season; his first such result came with an identical 5-6 at Southwick.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana:

Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Ironman (points earners):

1. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [2-2]

2. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [3-4]

3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [6-3]

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [4-5]

5. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [5-6]

6. Jett Lawrence, Honda [17-1]

7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda [7-8]

8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [9-7]

9. Justin Barcia, GasGas [8-9]

10. Chase Sexton, KTM [1-40]

11. Coty Schock, Yamaha [11-10]

12. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [14-11]

13. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [12-13]

14. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [10-15]

15. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [16-12]

16. Henry Miller, Honda [15-16]

17. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [18-14]

18. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [13-19]

19. Shane McElrath, Honda [20-17]

20. Romain Pape, Yamaha [38-18]

21. Kyle Webster, Honda [19-41]

22. Matti Jorgensen, Husqvarna [22-20]

23. Scotty Verhaeghe, Yamaha [21-21]

