 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adolis Garcia
Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis Garcia on IL and activate Evan Carter
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2025: Complete results and expert analysis
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round
Now 10th in Ryder Cup points, Keegan Bradley admits he still has ‘a lot to prove’ as a potential pick

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adolis Garcia
Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis Garcia on IL and activate Evan Carter
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2025: Complete results and expert analysis
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round
Now 10th in Ryder Cup points, Keegan Bradley admits he still has ‘a lot to prove’ as a potential pick

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals’ Willson Contreras out of lineup with foot injury after being hit by pitch

  
Published August 13, 2025 02:13 PM

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was not in the lineup against the Colorado Rockies a day after he was hit in the foot by a pitch and broke his bat in frustration.

Contreras, listed as day-to-day with a right foot contusion, was hit by Rockies starter Kyle Freeland’s 0-2 sweeper in the fourth inning. He then slammed his bat into the dirt and snapped it over his knee.

As he walked toward first base, the 33-year-old threw the two pieces of the broken bat toward the Cardinals’ dugout.

He remained in the game until the sixth inning, when he was replaced by Nolan Gorman.

The Cardinals said X-rays did not reveal any structural damage in Contreras’ foot.

Contreras has been hit by a National League-leading 18 pitches this season, trailing only Randy Arozarena and Ty France.

Contreras leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs.