Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis Garcia on IL and activate Evan Carter

  
Published August 13, 2025 02:15 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — The wild card-chasing Texas Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis García on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle, and activated outfielder Evan Carter after he missed 10 games because of back spasms.

Texas made the moves with both outfielders before their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Another outfielder, Wyatt Langford, was held out of the lineup because of forearm stiffness, but manager Bruce Bochy said he could be available to pinch-hit.

García is hitting .224 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs in 116 games. He hit .176 (6 for 34) during the nine-game homestand.

Carter, who turns 23 later this month, was in a 4-for-34 slump when he was placed on the IL on Aug. 2. He hit .238 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 55 games before then.