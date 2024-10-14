Reigning SX2 champion, Max Anstie to race World Supercross opener in Vancouver

Max Anstie has been added to the SX2 roster as a wildcard entrant for the season opening Canadian GP World Supercross Championship (WSX) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The race will take place on October 26, 2024.

“The WSX Canadian GP is a fantastic fixture to start a season with, and I’m looking forward to being back on the SX2 grid,” Anstie said in a press release. “Competing as a Wildcard rider is very different to being a full-time competitor because when you go onto the track, you arguably have nothing to lose. After ending 2023 on top in SX2, I want to maintain that form in Vancouver by fighting at the front, hunting down podiums, and hopefully, claiming the overall victory.”

This will be the first time Vancouver has hosted a supercross race in nearly 20 years.

Anstie is the reigning SX2 champion after dominating the series in 2023. He stood on the overall podium in every round last year and beat Shane McElrath by 76 points. Anstie has failed to stand on the podium only twice in his WSX career.

