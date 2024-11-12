SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 12, Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Anthony Alfredo for incident during Xfinity race at Phoenix
GOLF: NOV 12 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro Am Press Conference
Caitlin Clark flying blind at The Annika pro-am, with a 16 handicap and a prayer to not hit anyone

Top Clips

nbc_golf_clarkpresser_v2_241112.jpg
Annika pro-am a ‘special’ opportunity for Clark
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Anthony Alfredo for incident during Xfinity race at Phoenix
GOLF: NOV 12 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro Am Press Conference
Caitlin Clark flying blind at The Annika pro-am, with a 16 handicap and a prayer to not hit anyone

Top Clips

nbc_golf_clarkpresser_v2_241112.jpg
Annika pro-am a ‘special’ opportunity for Clark
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 12, Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 12, 2024 06:00 PM

During the offseason between the 2023 and 2024 SuperMotocross League seasons, Dylan Ferrandis made the move from Monster Energy Star Yamaha to Phoenix Honda, and at the time he told NBC Sports that he “had nothing to prove.” While he downplayed the pressure of moving from a factory team to a satellite of Honda HRC, there were still a number of questions waiting for an answer.

To a degree, fans are still waiting. While his numbers remained consistent, there were reasons to hope Ferrandis would excel with his connection to the Factory Honda team that swept the Monster Energy Supercross championships the year previous and produced a perfect season for Jett Lawrence in Pro Motocross. Ferrandis finished two positions better in the SuperMotocross standings, but even that statistic had an asterisk attached as he struggled through the final three rounds and scored only one overall top-10.

SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Christian Craig closeup.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 13, Christian Craig needs to prove detractors wrong
Christian Craig’s time with Husqvarna was filled with injuries but he can prove his critics wrong with a solid run at this former team.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Ferrandis entered the playoffs seeded eighth after missing part of the Supercross season and rallying to finish seventh in Pro Motocross. In a season filled with injuries, only four riders competed in all 36 rounds of the SMX League, which gave most of the field some breathing room when it came to earning points. The cushion was welcome when Ferrandis crashed in the Motocross season finale at Ironman and finished 44th.

Hindered by a concussion and lung infection during the Supercross season, Ferrandis did not want to rush back to competition, but he needed to gain some momentum heading into the discipline that best suited his skills. After missing five rounds of Supercross, he admitted he and the team were “going to have some work to get the bike ready because [he had] never ridden a Honda in Motocross, but [wanted] to feel great on this bike with the team so let’s do better than last year.”

SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
Shane McElrath was one of only four riders who made all 31 features in 2024 and the only one to start every moto.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Ferrandis swept the top 10 in the final three Supercross rounds, but never finished better than eighth.

Worse still, he was unable to improve on his Motocross performance. Scoring six outdoor podiums in 2023 and finishing sixth or better in all but one round, Ferrandis struggled on the unfamiliar bike. He did not stand on the podium a single time in 2024, scoring fourth-place finishes in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and again in Unadilla, New York, as his season highs.

SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Dean Wilson.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 15, Dean Wilson overcomes mid-season injury to qualify for SMX playoffs
Dean Wilson overcame an injury in the Supercross season and scored a pair of top-10s to highlight his 2024 campaign.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

There is still reason to be hopeful. Honda HRC overcame difficulties in 2024 with an injury that sidelined Lawrence and new riders in the 250cc division. That proved to be a distraction for the factory team, and may have kept them from committing the needed resources to their satellite.

There are certainly no additional questions surrounding Ferrandis in 2025 than there were in 2024, but the ones facing Phoenix Honda at the beginning of the year remain unanswered.

2024 Statistics
Feature starts: 26
Average feature finish: 10.31
Top-fives: 4
Top-10s: 19
Best finish: Fourth (Fox Raceway, Unadilla MX)
SMX Standings/payout: 11th/$50,000

2024 News
Ferrandis to race in Paris Supercross
Returns for the final three Supercross rounds of 2024
To miss second Supercross week, at Seattle, due to illness
Dylan Ferrandis has nothing to prove

450 Countdown
13. Christian Craig
14. Shane McElrath
15. Dean Wilson

250 Countdown
13. Julien Beaumer
14. Coty Schock
15. Ryder DiFrancesco

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule
2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone
WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP
Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep
Casey Cochran injures leg, timeline for return uncertain
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta for 2025 Supercross
SuperMotocross stars join the 2024 Paris Supercross
Christian Craig needs to prove detractors wrong
Joey Savatgy wins Australian SX Round 3 in Wollongong
Imitating human design, Mips reduces force impact
Jett Reynolds renews with ClubMX for 2025