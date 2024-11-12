SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 12, Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions

During the offseason between the 2023 and 2024 SuperMotocross League seasons, Dylan Ferrandis made the move from Monster Energy Star Yamaha to Phoenix Honda, and at the time he told NBC Sports that he “had nothing to prove.” While he downplayed the pressure of moving from a factory team to a satellite of Honda HRC, there were still a number of questions waiting for an answer.

To a degree, fans are still waiting. While his numbers remained consistent, there were reasons to hope Ferrandis would excel with his connection to the Factory Honda team that swept the Monster Energy Supercross championships the year previous and produced a perfect season for Jett Lawrence in Pro Motocross. Ferrandis finished two positions better in the SuperMotocross standings, but even that statistic had an asterisk attached as he struggled through the final three rounds and scored only one overall top-10.

Ferrandis entered the playoffs seeded eighth after missing part of the Supercross season and rallying to finish seventh in Pro Motocross. In a season filled with injuries, only four riders competed in all 36 rounds of the SMX League, which gave most of the field some breathing room when it came to earning points. The cushion was welcome when Ferrandis crashed in the Motocross season finale at Ironman and finished 44th.

Hindered by a concussion and lung infection during the Supercross season, Ferrandis did not want to rush back to competition, but he needed to gain some momentum heading into the discipline that best suited his skills. After missing five rounds of Supercross, he admitted he and the team were “going to have some work to get the bike ready because [he had] never ridden a Honda in Motocross, but [wanted] to feel great on this bike with the team so let’s do better than last year.”

Ferrandis swept the top 10 in the final three Supercross rounds, but never finished better than eighth.

Worse still, he was unable to improve on his Motocross performance. Scoring six outdoor podiums in 2023 and finishing sixth or better in all but one round, Ferrandis struggled on the unfamiliar bike. He did not stand on the podium a single time in 2024, scoring fourth-place finishes in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and again in Unadilla, New York, as his season highs.

There is still reason to be hopeful. Honda HRC overcame difficulties in 2024 with an injury that sidelined Lawrence and new riders in the 250cc division. That proved to be a distraction for the factory team, and may have kept them from committing the needed resources to their satellite.

There are certainly no additional questions surrounding Ferrandis in 2025 than there were in 2024, but the ones facing Phoenix Honda at the beginning of the year remain unanswered.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 26

Average feature finish: 10.31

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 19

Best finish: Fourth (Fox Raceway, Unadilla MX)

SMX Standings/payout: 11th/$50,000

2024 News

Ferrandis to race in Paris Supercross

Returns for the final three Supercross rounds of 2024

To miss second Supercross week, at Seattle, due to illness

Dylan Ferrandis has nothing to prove

