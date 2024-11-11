WSX announces Kyle Webster, three other wild card entrants for Australian GP

The World Supercross Championship (WSX) has announced the four wildcard entrants for the Australian GP doubleheader, which will be held November 23rd and 24th at HBF Park in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Kyle Webster and Nathan Crawford will race in the WSX (450cc) division while Kayden Minear and Reid Taylor will race in SX2 (250cc).

This will be the first time the series has visited Perth and the first doubleheader for the WSX. With a three-race moto format and a SuperFinal race each night, fans will be able to watch 14 races during the weekend.

These four wildcard entrants will join the 28 fulltime riders and round out the field.

Webster traveled to the United States in 2024 to race in a pair of Pro Motocross races. He finished in the top 10 in the 450 division in both races, highlighted by an eighth in the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan.

In two WSX appearances in 2023, Webster earned his best moto finish of fourth and best overall result of seventh in Abu Dhabi. Webster was also part of the winning Team Australia in the 2024 Motocross of Nations.

“I’m looking forward to racing WSX in 2024, especially on home ground in Australia,” Webster said in a news release. “After racing in the series part-time last season, I feel like I have some unfinished business, and I’m excited to put my speed on show in the main 450cc class. I’m feeling good, and most importantly, I feel focused and that should give me a good edge in Perth.”

Crawford’s best finish in WSX competition is eighth in the 2022 Australian GP. Earlier this season, he finished third in the Australian ProMX MX1 Championship with two wins and eight podiums to his credit.

“I’ve raced WSX twice in Australia, and from my time in Melbourne, I know just how exciting this series is and I’m excited to be back for Perth,” Crawford said. “Racing in the primary WSX class will be a big change for me, but I’ve gained a lot of experience racing 450s this year, and I’m hoping to make my mark in front of my home crowd.”

In the SX2 division, Minear, 17, will be the hometown favorite. Hailing from Perth, he finished second overall in the 2024 Scouting Moto Combine in August.

“I’m super excited to make my WSX debut later this month,” Minear said. “As a West Australian, having the chance to race in Perth, my home town, is a once in a lifetime opportunity and being able to do that not once, but twice, will make it even more special. 2024 has been very kind to me so far, and I want to carry my current form to WSX. In Vancouver we saw just how competitive the SX2 class is, but as always, my target is to fight at the pointy end.”

Taylor rounds out the field. He spent 2024 racing in the Indian Supercross Racing League and the Australian ProMX MX2 Championship, earning podiums at Maitland and Toowoomba.

“This year has been a very exciting journey for me, and to now be racing in WSX is a dream come true,” Taylor said. “From my perspective, Perth is the best place I could make my debut in the series, and I’m looking forward to racing against some guys I know well, and some of the best SX2 riders in the world. I’ll take each race as it comes, but in WSX there isn’t much time to pause and reflect between races – sometimes, you just need to go out there, give it everything, and see where you end up.”

