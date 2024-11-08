Casey Cochran injures leg in training, timeline for return uncertain

One week after being named the third rider in the newly formed Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Team, Casey Cochran suffered a leg injury in a practice crash in Florida. A timetable for his return has not yet been announced.

“Little update for you guys,” Cochran said in a social media post. “I had a really productive two weeks of testing in California with the Rockstar GASGAS Factory Racing team, but unfortunately, I injured my leg on the first day of bootcamp back here in Florida. Surgery is done, I’m now focused on my recovery and doing everything I can to get back to full strength. I’m determined to be 100 percent and get back on the bike as soon as possible.”

During the offseason, GasGas transitioned its primary team from Troy Lee Design to a full factory entry. Cochran was scheduled to join Justin Barcia and Ryder DiFrancesco there, replacing the departing Pierce Brown. His debut is now contingent on the length of recovery from the leg surgery.

Cochran finished 22nd in the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2024 and was 13th in Pro Motocross.

The 250 East division gets underway January 11, 2025, in Anaheim, California. If Cochran is unable to mount up for that division, 250 West begins February 8, 2025, in Tampa, Florida.

