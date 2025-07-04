 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Joey Chestnut
Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut reclaims title in Famous hot dog eating contest, wins 17th Mustard Belt
MLB: Game One-San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies demote rookie pitcher Mick Abel to Triple-A two months after MLB debut
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon goes on injured list, will miss more than month with calf strain

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Joey Chestnut
Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut reclaims title in Famous hot dog eating contest, wins 17th Mustard Belt
MLB: Game One-San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies demote rookie pitcher Mick Abel to Triple-A two months after MLB debut
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon goes on injured list, will miss more than month with calf strain

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

  
Published July 4, 2025 02:56 PM

Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he has won the past two titles.

The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set.

Struff held tough but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.