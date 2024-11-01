Casey Cochran rounds out Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Team three-rider lineup

Justin Barcia on a 450 and Ryder DiFrancesco on a 250 will make the transition from Troy Lee Design to the Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Team and will be joined by Casey Cochran in the 2025 SuperMotocross League (SMX). The rider announcement came one day after the team’s formation was announced.

Sean Murphy moves from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing to become team manager.

“I am extremely excited to accept the role of team manager for the Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Team and be part of this new team partnership between two iconic brands,” Murphy said in a press release. “The Rockstar Energy brand means a lot to our racing family, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have them on board for the 2024 SMX Championship season. I got to see Casey’s talent and great potential firsthand last year, and I’m excited to see him thrive with riders like Justin and Ryder. We’re ready for 2025!”

Barcia finished ninth in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship in the 450 class after landing eighth in the points in Monster Energy Supercross and 14th in Pro Motocross. DiFrancesco was 11th in SMX 250 points with a 10th in Motocross and 12 in Supercross West.

Cochran has been a Rockstar athlete since his 250 Supercross Futures debut in 2023. He made three 250 Supercross starts in 2024, with a pair of 15th-place finishes as his best result. He qualified for nine Motocross races and landed on the podium at the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

“I’m super stoked to join the Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Team for the 2025 season,” Cochran said. “With so many familiar faces around, especially having been a Rockstar athlete since my early amateur career, the transition has been seamless. I am excited to have new teammates that I can learn from and build fresh relationships with as we gear up for Supercross. The crew we have is incredible, and the bike is feeling great. I’m ready to get out on the track and show everyone what this team can do together.”

