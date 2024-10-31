Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing replaces Troy Lee Design as primary team

GasGas will end its primary affiliation with Troy Lee Designs and field a factory team in 2025 to compete in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

A sister brand of KTM and Husqvarna, GasGas first raced in the Monster Energy Supercross Series in 2021 and stood on the top box of the podium that year in the season opener in Houston. They also won in July in the Pro Motocross Series in Millville, Minnesota’s Spring Creek MX Park. Both victories belong to Justin Barcia.

In the SuperMotocross Championship finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, they capped off their association with Troy Lee Designs with a 250cc win by Pierce Brown.

Brown has announced he will join Yamaha Star Racing in 2025.

While GasGas Factory Racing has not yet announced a rider lineup, a press release indicates more information is coming at the EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) show in Milan, Italy, where one featured attraction is the No. 51 bike. That is the number assigned to Barcia in SuperMotocross.

Rockstar Energy Drink, a division of PepsiCo, will be the team’s principal brand partner.

“Rockstar Energy is excited to officially partner with the GASGAS team for the 2025 season, expanding our footprint in SuperMotocross and further deepening our connection to the sport,” Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing, PepsiCo, said in the release. “Motorsports, particularly supercross and motocross, have always been central to Rockstar’s brand legacy. This partnership with the KTM Group is not only true to our roots but also represents a powerful step forward as we look to energize and connect with fans on and off the track.”

