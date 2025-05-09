Yankees at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

Friday the Yankees (21-16) open a weekend series in Sacramento against the surprising Athletics (20-18).

Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Osvaldo Bido for Oakland.

Each of these teams are off on Thursday. The Yankees are using the day to fly West following a six-game homestand that saw them go 3-3. Wednesday, they ended the homestand with their second straight win over the Padres. J.C. Escarra walked off a 4-3 win for New York with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning. Wednesday, the Athletics lost their second in a row to the Mariners. Jacob Wilson went 4-5 for the Athletics but it was not enough in a 6-5 loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Athletics

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: YES, NBCSCA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-142), Athletics (+120)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Athletics

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Will Warren vs. Osvaldo Bido

Yankees: Will Warren (1-2, 5.65 ERA)

Last outing: 5/4 vs. Tampa Bay - 4.2IP, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 8Ks Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at Miami - 5IP, 4ER, 3H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Athletics

Game Totals in Yankees’ games are 16-19-2 to the OVER this season

The Athletics are 20-18 on the season overall and are 20-18 on the Run Line as well

Ben Rice is 4-20 (all doubles) through 6 games in May

is 4-20 (all doubles) through 6 games in May Wednesday’s game was the first that failed to see Aaron Judge reach base for the first time since April 1

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: