Yankees at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

  
Published May 8, 2025 10:19 PM

Friday the Yankees (21-16) open a weekend series in Sacramento against the surprising Athletics (20-18).

Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Osvaldo Bido for Oakland.

Each of these teams are off on Thursday. The Yankees are using the day to fly West following a six-game homestand that saw them go 3-3. Wednesday, they ended the homestand with their second straight win over the Padres. J.C. Escarra walked off a 4-3 win for New York with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning. Wednesday, the Athletics lost their second in a row to the Mariners. Jacob Wilson went 4-5 for the Athletics but it was not enough in a 6-5 loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Athletics

  • Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
  • Time: 10:05PM EST
  • Site: Sutter Health Park
  • City: Sacramento, CA
  • Network/Streaming: YES, NBCSCA, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Yankees (-142), Athletics (+120)
  • Spread: Yankees -1.5
  • Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Athletics

  • Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Will Warren vs. Osvaldo Bido
    • Yankees: Will Warren (1-2, 5.65 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/4 vs. Tampa Bay - 4.2IP, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 8Ks
    • Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/3 at Miami - 5IP, 4ER, 3H, 2BB, 4Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Athletics

  • Game Totals in Yankees’ games are 16-19-2 to the OVER this season
  • The Athletics are 20-18 on the season overall and are 20-18 on the Run Line as well
  • Ben Rice is 4-20 (all doubles) through 6 games in May
  • Wednesday’s game was the first that failed to see Aaron Judge reach base for the first time since April 1

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Athletics:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

