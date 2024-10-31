Austin Forkner, Jalek Swoll highlight four-rider 2025 SuperMotocross Triumph Factory Racing announces team

The Triumph Factory Racing Team will field four entries for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), with the returning Jalek Swoll joined by Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, and Stilez Robertson.

“I’m super excited to be a part of Triumph Factory Racing,” Forkner said in a release. “I’m already so happy after just a couple of weeks working with the team. I really like the personnel that’s been put together here and think it’s going to be a brilliant year. Of course, I’m motivated to capture their first SMX win. It would be huge for both the team and I. It will be a lot of fun, building together and working towards that point.”

Triumph Racing began the 2024 season with three riders. Swoll was scheduled to ride alongside Evan Ferry in Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross competition, but an injury early in the season sidelined Ferry. Triumph and the rider announced Ferry would leave the team before he returned from that injury.

Joey Savatgy joined the team at the start of the Pro Motocross season since he was not allowed to compete in Supercross because he had pointed out of competition there. He was scheduled to move into the 450 division in 2025 on a 450. When Triumph delayed the debut of its 450 bike, Savatgy moved to the Fire Power Honda team.

That left Swoll as the team’s sole rider at the season’s end. By any measure, Swoll’s first season with Triumph was a success. He was in contention for victory several times during the year and scored seven Supercross top-10s in nine starts and seven more in the 11-round Motocross series.

“I’m excited for my second season with Triumph Factory Racing – the plan is to tick off more of my goals and get that first win,” Swoll said. “I’m motivated to continue working with the great team we have here. I am confident it’s going to be a successful year. I can’t wait!”

Smith and Robertson are equally enthusiastic about their upcoming tenure with Triumph.

“I’m really happy to join Triumph Factory Racing, especially after watching the progress the team made in their first season,” Smith said. “I’ve been on the bike for a couple of days and feel great. I am excited to work towards the team’s first win. I have had a good couple of years, so I feel like I am in a positive spot to battle for wins each weekend and ultimately the championship. I love the team that’s been assembled here. Everyone here has the same mindset and ambition.”

Smith swept the top 10 in the SuperMotocross playoffs and ended the season with a podium finish at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the series finale.

Robertson finished 13th in the Supercross West division and was 23rd in Motocross.

“I’m so pumped to join the Triumph Factory Racing team,” Robertson said. “The bike has been amazing so far and I’m surrounded by an incredible group of people. There’s a lot of history to be made with the team and I’m excited to be a part of that. I would love to deliver their first win! I am so excited to move into the future with this team.”

Triumph challenged for top-fives from the first time they put a wheel on a dirt bike track. Swoll finished sixth in the 250 East season opener in Detroit. Six rounds later, Swoll gave the team their first top-five in Nashville, Tennessee, in an East / West Showdown that doubled the division’s competitiveness.

“Our rider line-up for the 2025 season underlines how serious we are with our SuperMotocross program and our commitment to the sport and our off-road products,” Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programs, said. “We are focused on building on our 2024 season and pushing hard in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Jalek did an amazing job under some difficult circumstances last year. I am excited for him to have new teammates in Jordon, Austin, and Stilez. I cannot wait to see what the team will do when the gate drops.”

