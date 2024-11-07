Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross

Mitchell Oldenburg will compete fulltime in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Series and three rounds of the Pro Motocross Series on the Liqui Moly Beta Factory 450 team. The team will also race in the three-round SuperMotocross World Championship at the end of the season, if they qualify.

Oldenburg joins Benny Bloss, who will continue with the team after competing with them in 2024.

Oldenburg competed in the 450 division part time last year in six Supercross rounds, earning a best finish of ninth in the season finale in Salt Lake City. He also raced five rounds in the 250SX West division, narrowly missing a top-five in Glendale, Arizona, with a sixth-place finish.

“I’m super excited to be working with Beta USA for 2025 and being able to race all 17 rounds of Supercross this season,” Oldenburg said in a news release. “With this being my first full season in the 450 class, I’m looking forward to growing with the team and getting better each weekend.”

In 2024, Beta Motorcycles fielded two teams. Bloss finished 15th in Supercross. Colt Nichols returned from injury midway through the season and finished 13th in Round 9 in Birmingham, Alabama. His best finish 0f 11th came at Salt Lake City in the season finale. He moves on to The H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki team in 2025.

“Beta USA is super happy to be working with Mitchell for the 2025 season,” said Team Manager Carlen Gardner. “Mitchell brings great experience to the team and we look forward to him showing up to Anaheim 1 on his Beta 450RX.”

