Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fans line up for Tiger Woods at the US Open Golf Tournament in 2009
PGA to give away 3,000 Ryder Cup tickets to local New York golfers with ‘The People’s Perk’
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls fantasy basketball season recap: Giddey takes center stage as next franchise PG
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Ryan Murphy soaks up life changes while keeping his feel for the water

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fans line up for Tiger Woods at the US Open Golf Tournament in 2009
PGA to give away 3,000 Ryder Cup tickets to local New York golfers with ‘The People’s Perk’
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls fantasy basketball season recap: Giddey takes center stage as next franchise PG
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Ryan Murphy soaks up life changes while keeping his feel for the water

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season

May 7, 2025 09:44 AM
Look back on the highlights from Kasparas Jakucionis' 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini freshman guard is projected as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_cbb_rutbaileycomp_250505.jpg
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_cbb_minnwilliamsftr_250415.jpg
02:29
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
03:51
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
nbc_cbb_houstonheartbreak_250408.jpg
04:03
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
02:09
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
01:28
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites
nbc_dps_rayallenintv_250507.jpg
18:21
Allen analyzes Haliburton’s game-winner vs. Cavs
nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
08:14
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
02:18
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
13:25
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success
nbc_pft_tombradyshedeursanders_250507.jpg
08:43
Brady says he didn’t engage in Sanders evaluation
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_250507.jpg
05:47
Harbaugh wants to get Herbert to Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_markdavistombrady_250507.jpg
09:07
Davis wants Brady to ‘have a huge voice’
nbc_pft_pickenssteelers_250507.jpg
12:44
Why didn’t Steelers trade Pickens before draft?
nbc_pft_georgepickensjerryjones_250507.jpg
17:02
Assessing Pickens’ long-term future in DAL
nbc_pft_pickenscowboys_250507.jpg
05:55
Why Pickens is a great fit for Cowboys offense
nbc_pft_georgepickens_250507.jpg
13:32
Report: Steelers trading WR Pickens to Cowboys
nbc_golf_pgaworksrd2_250506.jpg
07:24
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
08:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
01:39
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
06:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
10:25
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
bradleygolftoday.jpg
08:15
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
06:14
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
04:57
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
denver_deegan.jpg
11:34
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
nbc_roto_imanaga_250506.jpg
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250506.jpg
17:45
Arenas accepts Patrick’s ‘Hall of Very Good’ bid
DPSKnickscomeback.jpg
14:10
Knicks, Nuggets make huge Game 1 comebacks