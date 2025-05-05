 Skip navigation
New York Mets v. St. Louis Cardinals
Mets at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 5
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Final Round
PGA Tour season earnings: Where Scottie Scheffler now stands on the money list
MLB: MAY 02 Padres at Pirates
Pirates at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 5

nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
nbc_roto_interbarca_250505.jpg
Barcelona in 'great buy-low spot' vs. Inter Milan
nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
Harper's top moments from Rutgers' 2024-25 season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Mets v. St. Louis Cardinals
Mets at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 5
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Final Round
PGA Tour season earnings: Where Scottie Scheffler now stands on the money list
MLB: MAY 02 Padres at Pirates
Pirates at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 5

nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
nbc_roto_interbarca_250505.jpg
Barcelona in ‘great buy-low spot’ vs. Inter Milan
nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch the Truist Championship: TV times, stream links and field info

  
Published May 5, 2025 11:19 AM

The PGA Tour contests its sixth of eight signature events at the Truist Championship. The tournament, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship, will be held at Philadelphia (Pa.) Cricket Club while its normal venue, Quail Hollow Club, gets ready to host next week’s PGA Championship.

Here’s some need-to-know information:

How to watch the Truist Championship

(All times EDT)

Thursday, May 8

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

This week’s TV times: PGA Tour’s Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic, LPGA’s Mizuho Americas and more

Who is in the field at the Truist Championship?

There are 72 players in the field, pulled from last year’s top 50 in FedExCup points, the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, current FEC standings and sponsor exemptions. Defending champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is skipping.

Click here for the updated field, per the PGA Tour.

What is the Truist Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Is there a cut at the Truist Championship?

There is no cut at this signature event. All players will compete over four rounds.

Who won the 2024 Truist Championship?

McIlroy claimed his fourth title in this event, overcoming a two-stroke deficit in the final round to win by five. McIlroy trailed Xander Schauffele before kicking into another gear with a birdie-birdie-eagle run on Nos. 8-10 at Quail Hollow. He did the same thing on Nos. 13-15, and even with a double bogey at the last, cruised to victory.