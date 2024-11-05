 Skip navigation
Lindor.jpg
New York Mets 2024 Season Recap: Francisco Lindor (and Grimace) lead magical season
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the ATP Finals. First time in 23 years without a member of the Big 3
Joe Jimenez
Braves reliever Joe Jimenez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery

Lindor.jpg
Joey Savatgy wins Australian Supercross Round 3 in Wollongong

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 5, 2024 12:53 PM

Joey Savatgy struggled in the first race of Round 3 of the Australian Supercross Series to finish fourth, rebounded to win the final two motos, tie Dean Wilson in points at Win Stadium in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, and score the overall victory on a tiebreaker.

A native of New South Wales, Clout earned the holeshot in Race 1 to take the early lead. He was closely followed by fellow Australian Aaron Tanti before Wilson slipped into second midway through the race.

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Dean Wilson closeup with helmet.JPG
Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson score wins in the Australian Supercross opening double-header
Dean Wilson won Round 1 by sweeping the motos; Joey Savatgy won Round 2 with results of second and first.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Savatgy found his rhythm in Race 2 to win, but with Wilson second once more and Clout standing on the podium again, the stage was set for a closely fought third and final race. Savatgy won the final feature, and Wilson swept second place in all three races, which gave both traveling Monster Energy Supercross riders 66 points. With the better final moto, Savatgy earned the tiebreaker and scored the overall victory.

Clout faded to fourth in the final race, but his early momentum slotted him into third overall.

With three fourth-place finishes, Jed Beaton finished fourth overall. Tanti rounded out the top five.

Savatgy will enter Round 4 in Adelaide as the points leader by five over Wilson and 10 over Clout.

In SX2 (250cc) competition, Shane McElrath swept the three motos and handily won over second-place Brodie Connolly. Cole Thompson rounded out the podium in third.

McElrath has a seven-point lead over Thompson three rounds into the five-round series.

