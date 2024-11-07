SuperMotocross riders Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart take on Paris Supercross

American riders Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart will be joined by Australia’s Jett and Hunter Lawrence plus France’s Dylan Ferrandis in the Paris Supercross, November 16 and 17 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The international event will also include SuperMotocross regulars Jo Shimoda (Japan) and Tom Vialle (France) in the SX2 (250) division. This will be the 41st edition of the race.

Jett Lawrence and Shimoda are the defending champions of their respective classes and will carry the traditional red, No. 1 plate.

Jett is fresh off his SuperMotocross World Championship title while Shimoda finished fourth overall in that series, one point behind Pierce Brown in third.

Meanwhile, Webb hopes to add to America’s record of 26 Paris Supercross victories as Ferrandis tries to add to France’s 10.

Several of the riders have already competed on the international stage during the offseason between 2024 and 2025 SuperMotocross with the Lawrence brothers leading Team Australia to a Motocross of Nations championship and Webb finishing second overall with the American team. Vialle was part of the fifth-place Team France.

Six countries will be represented in the 450 division. The 250 class will be made up primarily of Frenchmen with nine riders from the SX2 French Championship selected to join the current roster of seven.

