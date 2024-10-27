Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division

Eli Tomac scored the first Vancouver Supercross victory in 20 years by outrunning Ken Roczen in Round 1 of the World Supercross Championship at BC Place.

Roczen won the SuperPole with a time of 50.742 seconds, but Tomac and Joey Savatgy were not far off the pace.

The German rider and defending WSX champion, Roczen held onto that speed during the first moto, but in the three-race format, it was Tomac who claimed the overall victory after winning the second and third races.

“It was a fantastic evening of racing,” Tomac said in a release. “Kenny rode well in the first two races, and we were battling out there. I found my rhythm in the last couple of races, and everything just clicked. The energy from the Vancouver crowd was incredible, and I’m looking forward to the next round in Perth.”

Finishing third, second, and third respectively in the three motos, Savatgy’s consistency easily slotted him into third overall.

Colt Nichols in fourth and Vince Friese rounded out the top five.

The SX2 division matched the 450s early in character. The defending champion and wildcard entrant, Max Anstie won the SuperPole and scored a Moto 1 victory over Ryder Kingsford. Anstie remained in contention for the overall win until he crashed in Moto 3 and finished ninth in that race.

Also in a mirror of the WSX class, overall winner Shane McElrath stepped up his game by winning the second and third motos.

“It was a good race,” McElrath said. “I had a slow start to the night, but I regrouped and got the win in the next two. It was just about minimizing mistakes but overall, it was a great night of racing. This has been a lot of fun, racing in front of a new crowd and now can’t wait for Perth.”

Anstie’s fall eliminated the chance for victory, but his early success was sufficient to place him second overall.

Canada’s Cole Thompson completed the podium.

Fourth-place Enzo Lopes and Coty Schock rounded out the top five.

Complete Results

WSX (450s)

1. Eli Tomac (100 points)

2. Ken Roczen (84)

3. Joey Savatgy (79)

4. Colt Nichols (74)

5. Vince Friese (65)

6. Mitchell Oldenburg (61)

7. Gregory Aranda (54)

8. Matt Moss (52)

9. Anthony Bourdon (32)

10. Ryan Breece (31)

11. Boris Maillard (31)

12. Dean Wilson (29)

13. Luke Clout (28)

14. Cade Clason (26)

15. Lucas Dunka (24)

16. Cedric Soubeyras (DNS)

SX2 (250s)

1. Shane McElrath (89)

2. Max Anstie* (79)

3. Cole Thompson (79)

4. Enzo Lopes (76)

5. Coty Schock (74)

6. Kyle Chisholm (59)

7. Ryder Kingsford (52)

8. Kaleb Barham (50)

9. Cullen Park (35)

10. Maxime Desprey (34)

11. Derek Kelley (33)

12. Brice Maylin (32)

13. Calvin Fonvieille (30)

14. Noah Viney (23)

15. Preston Boespflug (20)

16. Julien Lebeau (20)

*Finishes above Cole Thompson due to higher placed finish (1st) in the event’s races

More Motorcycle Racing News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Dean Wilson overcomes injury to qualify for SMX

Kay de Wolf tests at Fox Raceway

SMX viewership increases by more than 24 percent

Austin Forkner says goodbye to Pro Circuit

GasGas thanks Jorge Prado

Clason, Boespflug and Dunka complete WSX wildcard entries

McElrath, Thompson join Joey Savatgy at Fire Power Honda

Guillem Farres joins Factory Triumph in MX2

Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson win in the AUSSX opener

Jared Mees leaves American Flat Track with record 10th title