Guillem Farres joins Factory Triumph for MXGP MX2 campaign

After competing for the past two and half seasons in the United States, Spain’s Guillem Farres will return to the MXGP series to race in the MX2 division as a factory rider for the Triumph Racing Team.

Farres got off to a strong start in the 2023 Pro Motocross championship with a pair of top-10s at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and in the Hangtown Motocross Challenge in Rancho Cordova, California, but his progress was halted after breaking his arm in Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado.

Signed by Husqvarna to race in 2024, Farres’ best points result during his American sojourn was 18th earlier this season in the Monster Energy Supercross East division, with a pair of top-10 finishes in Detroit, Michigan, and Arlington, Texas, to his credit. He was once again sidelined by injury, this time a broken femur.

“Signing with Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing is a dream come true for me,” Farres said in a press release. “I’ve been watching the team compete this year and what they have achieved is amazing. This gave me a lot of confidence to sign for them, knowing that the bike is competitive and it clearly performs very well.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been riding the bike and I’m so impressed already. The team had a good base setting for me to try and so far, it’s been working really well. I can’t wait to begin pre-season testing to really dial in the bike to suit my style and I know that by the time the new season starts, I’ll be ready for Round 1.”

The 2025 MXGP season will be the first time he will attempt to run the full schedule.

“With what the team achieved in 2024, it was important to find a rider with the potential to help maintain the momentum that we built this year into 2025,” Vincent Bereni, Triumph Factory Racing Team Manager, said. “Guillem is a very talented and underrated rider, and with the staff that the team has, we strongly believe that we can get the best out of him and show the world how good he really is.

“He’s been riding the TF 250-X for a few days now, just to get him familiarized with the bike, and he’s looking comfortable already. There is still some time to go before the 2025 season starts, but it will soon be here and I’m excited to see what Guillem can do when the gate drops in Argentina.”

MXGP kicks off its 20-round schedule on March 2, 2025, in Cordoba, Argentina.

