Supercross 2025 Round 12 in Foxborough: How to watch Saturday’s Northeast Tour kickoff, start times, schedule

The 2025 Monster Energy Supercross is heading down the backstretch with four races in the Northeast that kick off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Boston market is not new, but Supercross ended a long hiatus there in 2016 with races in alternating seasons. This is the first time since the return that races have been held in back-to-back seasons, and in the previous four events, no one has scored more than one victory. Defending winner Cooper Webb hopes to change that statistic, while the 2022 second-place finisher, Chase Sexton, needs to keep it alive.

Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’ Jason Anderson’s health concerns do not seem to be related to the family emergency that caused him to leave Seattle.

The 250 East riders are back in action after an off week. Points leader Tom Vialle is still winless on the season and could become the 11th winner in 12 rounds of divisional racing. Daxton Bennick also needs to be watched; he finished second in Tampa, Florida, and was in the top five last week.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2025 Supercross season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will begin live Saturday, April 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, April 7, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

FOXBOROUGH ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

FOXBOROUGH TRACK MAP

FOXBOROUGH EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:40 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

11:50 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

12:00 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

More SuperMotocross News

Jason Anderson out for remainder of SX

Joey Savatgy returns to SX in Foxborough

Dean Wilson to fill in at Honda HRC

Foxborough SX preview | betting odds

What riders said after Seattle

Seattle 450 Results | 250 Results

Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer argue in Seattle

Haiden Deegan arrested for street racing

A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool