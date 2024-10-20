Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries

The World Supercross Championship has named the four wildcard entrants for the season-opening Canadian Grand Prix at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Cade Clason (in the WSX 450 division), Lucas Dunka (450s), and Preston Boespflug (250s) join the previously announced Max Anstie and 28 full-time riders to round out the field of 32.

“It’s great to be back in WSX for the 2024 season opener,” Clason said in a press release. “I’ve enjoyed racing in the series over the past two years, and the championship is a very familiar environment to me. Feeling comfortable and confident means I’ll be able to just focus on my racing, and that should give me a good competitive edge. I can’t wait to race in Canada.”

Clason finished 25th in 2024 Pro Motocross and failed to earn enough points to qualify for the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Dunka comes to the series after racing sporadically in MXGP competition.

“I’m very grateful to be selected as one of the Wildcard entries for the WSX Canadian GP,” Dunka said. “An opportunity of this size doesn’t come around every day, so I want to make sure that I seize it with both hands and make the most of it. Racing in the premier WSX 450cc class against some of the biggest riders in the world is a great chance for me to not only showcase my speed, but also show my work ethic and approach more broadly. I can’t wait for this opportunity.”

Boespflug will race in the 250 division. He was recently announced as the new rider for the Partzilla PRMX team.

“I’m super excited to be racing in Vancouver this October, and racing in WSX is a big moment for me in my professional career,” Boespflug said. “I want to show everyone what I’m about, make an impact, and leave knowing that I left nothing on the table.”

Boespflug earned one top-10 in six Monster Energy Supercross races in 2024.

