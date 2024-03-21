 Skip navigation
Dylan Ferrandis to miss second Supercross week, at Seattle, due to illness

  • By Dan Beaver,

Published March 20, 2024 09:52 PM

Dylan Ferrandis will miss a second consecutive week with a lung infection, the rider announced on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I will not race again this weekend, I got sick after Round 6 and with training and racing every week it turned to lung infection,” Ferrandis wrote. “It was not possible to ride the last two weeks but I feel better now, still not 100% but getting there slowly. I hope I can come back to normal training routine for next week and be back at races quick.”

SMX Dylan Ferrandis closeup.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis has nothing to prove
Dylan Ferrandis just wants to be happy and successful.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Ferrandis made the move to Phoenix Racing Honda this season with heavy support from the manufacturer and the season went well for the first three weeks with results of sixth or better through San Diego. He continued to ride well for the top 10 before an accident in Arlington sent him home 22nd. After finishing 22nd again in Birmingham and missing Indianapolis, he finds himself 10th in the points’ standings but well above the cutline of 20th (78 points) needed to qualify directly into the guaranteed positions of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Ferrandis missed much of the 2023 season with a concussion suffered at Houston and exacerbated at Daytona.

Last year before moving to Phoenix Racing, he finished second in the Pro Motocross standings and 13th in SuperMotocross.

