Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone for 2025 Supercross West campaigns

Host Grindstone Friesen Group announced Dylan Walsh and Max Sanford will return to competition in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross 250 West division racing on Kawasakis.

“After an unfortunate accident for Dylan Walsh at the open [of the] season last year at A1, I wanted to give Dylan a shot at showing the results he’s capable of,” said Cari Schehr, Team Owner and Trainer in a news release. “With the work ethic and drive from both Max and Dylan and being able to train them both for the upcoming season. I’m excited to see their growth and grow this team together from ground zero with these guys!”

In its second year of competition, the renewal of these riders provides an opportunity to capitalize on race and training notes from 2024.

Walsh made four features in the SX West division in 2023 and flirted with the top 10 in all but one of those races, which was a contributing factor to his securing of the ride. He scored a career-best finish of 10th in the second race at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, that season. Last year, he returned to action for one round in Seattle, Washington, and finished 22nd.

"[I am] really excited to be back with the Host Grindstone Friesen Group team this coming season,” Walsh said. “I love the bike and enjoy the team vibe. Obviously last year didn’t go to plan with my injury so feel like we have some redemption to do.”

When Walsh was injured, Sanford was named to replace him.

Sanford competed in six 250 SX West rounds in 2024 with a best finish of 12th in San Francisco.

“I’m so happy to continue with Host Grindstone Friesen Group Team going into ‘25,” Sanford said. “This is where I want to be, and I’m surrounded by people who all share the same goal!”

Sponsorship for the team comes from a collection of businesses, many of which have a direct relationship with the Host Grindstone team and training center.

“We are a family-owned business founded in 1957,” said John Friesen, Executive Chairman for Friesen Group. “Ingrained in our DNA is a passion for helping others, and we have been supporting our customers for many years. We enjoy assisting in our community through the Friesen Foundation, and have recently been focused on helping our youth.

“So when Grindstone asked us to be a sponsor, the answer was an easy yes. Grindstone has an amazing supercross pro team, amateur outdoor motocross team and motocross training facility. But Grindstone is much more than this … their focus is also on helping youth become incredible adults.”

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP

Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep

Casey Cochran injures leg, timeline for return uncertain

Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta for 2025 Supercross

SuperMotocross stars join the 2024 Paris Supercross

Christian Craig needs to prove detractors wrong

Joey Savatgy wins Australian SX Round 3 in Wollongong

Imitating human design, Mips reduces force impact

Jett Reynolds renews with ClubMX for 2025

Triumph Factory Racing announces four-rider team

